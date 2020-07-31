Salvador Negrín's new book La Corona de los Años Dorados, a perspicacious devotional that aims to guide individuals toward a profound realization of life's worth in time

Salvador said this about his book: "To have a happy and satisfying life, there must be a set of factors, ingredients, or components that cannot be ignored to achieve it. For this, you have to adopt a dynamic, optimistic, and entrepreneurial attitude toward life in a proactive way. Perhaps the third age has led you to be more dependent than before but not less happy. This is another stage of your life. Summer and winter are different, but both are part of the cycle of our lives.

It is necessary to analyze and perceive the quality of life in this stage of the golden years. With this book, I try to help you, dear reader, to discover in this cycle of life the many beautiful things that are about to be enjoyed. But you have to believe it, go out on your search, and discover it.

Do not stop being a warrior, a fighter, a walker on the paths of life. Make sure and strive to know who you are, what you want, and where you are going. I think being a Christian makes a difference in these experiences. At this stage, there are many different things, and we have a lot to give for the good of others. We can take all this out of the wealth of experience of our lives."

Published by Page Publishing, Salvador Negrín's new book La Corona de los Años Dorados will enrich readers with astute teachings that aid them in their journey through the ages to a state of graciousness and purpose as fulfilled men and women.

Consumers who wish to find encouragement and renewed will over time can purchase La Corona de los Años Dorados in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

