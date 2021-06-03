SAM Added to Schwab Advisor Services'™ Provider Listings

BOSTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartleaf Asset Management LLC (SAM) announced today that its sub-advisory service is now available on Schwab Advisor Services' Provider Listings. SAM provides automated rebalancing and trading as an outsourced service, allowing independent financial advisors to deliver cost-effective custom and tax-optimized portfolios to their clients custodied at Charles Schwab.

With SAM, advisors retain control over asset allocation and product selection. Advisors can instruct SAM to use the advisor's own asset allocation models and product choices, or choose asset allocations and equity models from SAM's open-architecture model hub. SAM supports any combination of US ETFs, mutual funds and equity models — including direct indexes.

"Any advisor can now offer any client customization options once only available to ultra-high net worth individuals," noted Gerard Michael, President and Founder of SAM. "We believe that unified managed accounts (UMAs) and unified managed households (UMHs) with a direct index core are the investment wave of the future," he added.

Direct indexes are unbundled ETFs or mutual funds wherein investors directly own a basket of stocks. Compared to ETFs and mutual funds, direct indexes offer investors superior tax management and greater customization options, such as adding ESG screens.

SAM (Smartleaf Asset Management LLC) is a fully owned SEC-Registered Investment Advisor subsidiary of Smartleaf, whose automated rebalancing workflow platform helps its clients deliver customized tax-efficient portfolios at scale. SAM leverages Smartleaf's software to automate the management of unified managed accounts. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

