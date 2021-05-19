Sam Colton Joins First National Bank as Director of Treasury Management

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced that it has hired Sam Colton as Senior Vice President, Director of Treasury Management.

Colton is responsible for FNB's sophisticated Treasury Management and Merchant Services operations, overseeing product management, business development and customer service for commercial and government clients across FNB's multi-state footprint. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Colton reports to Bryant Mitchell, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer.

According to Mitchell, "FNB has developed a comprehensive Treasury Management offering that works seamlessly with our Commercial Banking solutions to maximize efficiency and mitigate risk for our clients. Sam brings valuable perspective and leadership to drive continued innovation to anticipate client needs while ensuring the consistently high-quality performance and service businesses expect from FNB."

Joining FNB with more than two decades of industry experience, Colton previously held leadership positions in Treasury Management with Citibank, PNC and National City. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Kent, Canterbury, in the United Kingdom and is a Certified Treasury Professional with the Association of Financial Professionals. Colton is committed to civic service and is an Officer in the United States Navy Reserve.

