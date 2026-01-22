Sam Hairston Educational Scholarship Honors First Black American Player for the Chicago White Sox MLB Organization

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sam Hairston Educational Scholarship has been established by the Sports In Education Charitable Foundation, Inc. (SIECF.org) to honor the life and legacy of Sam Hairston, the first Black American baseball player for the Chicago White Sox, and to expand access to continuing and higher education for student-athletes and academically motivated students. The first three awards will be given to deserving students in May 2026.

Sam Hairston, the first Black American to play for MLB's Chicago White Sox. Later became the patriarch of MLB's "first family", with sons and grandsons playing in the major leagues spanning three generations.

Hairston's career stands as a testament to perseverance and excellence amid many racial barriers. While he achieved historic success in professional baseball, he was unable to pursue higher education due to the systemic inequities of the 1940s, an experience that shaped his lifelong belief in education as the foundation of opportunity.

Following his playing career, Hairston dedicated decades to coaching White Sox minor league players and mentoring young athletes, emphasizing discipline, integrity, humility, and leadership. He believed that talent must be matched with opportunity, and his influence extended far beyond sports, leaving a lasting impact on generations of young people. Hairston later became the patriarch of Major League Baseball's "first family," with his sons and grandsons playing in Major League Baseball across three generations.

Stewardship and Community Support

The Sam Hairston Educational Scholarship is an ongoing initiative led by Sports In Education Charitable Foundation, Inc. (SIECF), a nonprofit organization committed to advancing academic achievement. SIECF is actively seeking corporate partners, institutional supporters, and individual donors to serve as stewards of the scholarship and help sustain its long-term impact.

The scholarship supports high school student-athletes and academically driven students who demonstrate perseverance, service, and commitment to personal growth.

In a time when historical legacies are increasingly challenged, this scholarship stands as a living tribute to a pioneer whose life exemplified resilience, integrity, and service to others.

For details or to contribute, visit SIECF.org or contact Victoria Henley at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Victoria Henley

Executive Director

(240) 978-8772

[email protected]

SOURCE Sports In Education Charitable Foundation, Inc.