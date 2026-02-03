Unsung Negro Leagues Legend: How Sam Hairston Built a Three-Generation Legacy That Changed Major League Baseball and Beyond

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before Major League Baseball fully opened its doors to Black athletes, and long before multi-generational baseball families became celebrated, there was Sam Hairston, a Negro Leagues standout and Triple Crown winner whose influence shaped America's pastime for more than 70 years.

This Black History Month, Hairston is being recognized as an unsung Negro Leagues legend whose impact extended far beyond his own playing career, transforming Major League Baseball and inspiring leadership across three generations.

Hairston's journey began in an era when Black excellence was undeniable yet routinely denied opportunity. A star in the Negro Leagues, he broke barriers as the first Black American player for the Chicago White Sox, navigating the pressures of early integration while confronting segregation on and off the field. Though he reached baseball's highest level, systemic racial inequities denied him the opportunity to continue his formal education, an injustice that shaped his life's mission.

Following his playing career, Hairston dedicated more than four decades to coaching and mentorship within the Chicago White Sox organization, emphasizing discipline, character, and education alongside athletic achievement. His influence resonated most powerfully within his own family.

Sam Hairston became the patriarch of one of Major League Baseball's most influential multi-generational legacies. His sons, Jerry Hairston Sr. and John Hairston Sr., both reached the Major Leagues during a time when Black players still fought for consistent opportunity. Jerry Hairston Sr. played most notably with the White Sox, while John Hairston Sr. became the first Black American catcher for the Chicago Cubs.

The legacy continued into a new century. Grandsons Jerry Hairston Jr. and Scott Hairston both enjoyed long Major League careers. Jerry Hairston Jr. played for multiple teams, including the Yankees, with whom he won a World Series championship. Scott Hairston spent more than a decade in the majors, notably with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hairston's legacy also extends beyond baseball. Two grandsons, John Hairston Jr. and Jeffrey Hairston, played in the minor leagues before choosing paths in public service and executive leadership. John Hairston Jr. now serves as CEO of the Bonneville Power Administration, the U.S. Department of Energy's power producing and marketing agency. Currently, Jeff Hairston is the first Black American to serve as Fire Chief for the City of Gresham, Oregon.

Their paths reflect Sam Hairston's belief that sports should open doors, not limit futures. His legacy now lives not only in box scores, but in boardrooms, city halls, and communities nationwide.

That legacy is being honored through the Sam Hairston Educational Scholarship, supporting future leaders who embody perseverance, education, and service.

