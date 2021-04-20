Sam Hooker to Open and Head Ocean West's NorCal/Pacific Northwest Office

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based real estate investment firm Ocean West Capital Partners ("OW") has announced that industry veteran, Sam Hooker has agreed to join the firm as its Managing Partner of Northern California/Pacific Northwest operations.

Mr. Hooker has over 35 years of experience investing and managing assets throughout the West Coast with a specific emphasis within Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. His track record includes the closing of over 300 transactions, with acquisitions totaling over $4 billion. Most recently, Mr. Hooker served as Head of Acquisitions and Chairman of Investment Committee for Embarcadero Capital Partners, a San Francisco based real estate operating and investment company.

Mr. Hooker's addition to Ocean West expands the firm's operating capabilities to include the entire Western Coast of the US. "I have known Sam for more than 20 years and cannot imagine a more qualified and capable individual to run our operations up North. A fundamental belief of OW is that to be a best-in-class investor/operator, you must possess deep local knowledge, experience and contacts. Given this belief, we are thrilled to have Sam join the team," said Russ Allegrette, Principal and Co-Founder of Ocean West.

"I am excited about the prospect of joining the Ocean West Team. OW's access to capital, strong operating platform and quality of staff will be a great complement to my efforts to grow the firm's presence in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest," indicated Sam Hooker.

Ocean West Capital Partners

Since its founding in 2010, Ocean West has completed over $6.5 billion of commercial real estate transactions and has overseen a portfolio in excess 10 million square feet of office and industrial projects as well as approximately 4,500 student housing beds and 1,000 apartment units. The firm invests with both national and international clients and is active in all facets of property ownership including property management, asset management, construction management and capital markets.

