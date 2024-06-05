Sam Nazarian's sbe Unveil First Sites for Project HQ in Montreux, Switzerland and Detroit, Michigan

Well Poised for Continued Domestic and International Expansion, Project HQ Has 15+ Additional Hotels Under Discussion With Applications in Both Adaptive Reuse and Conversion Developments

LionGrove Has Committed to Building 10 HQ Hotels Across the Caribbean and Along the Sun Belt of the US

sbe Announces a $50MM Key Money & Sliver Equity Fund for HQ Hotels that will Propel Its Growth and Further Expansion

sbe Announces the Expansion of its Hotel Platform Leadership Team with the Addition of Over 15 Highly Experienced Industry Veterans from Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project HQ Hotels & Residences, led by Sam Nazarian in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, is launching groundbreaking deals and partnerships to redefine lifestyle hotels. The first locations will be in Montreux, Switzerland, and Detroit, Michigan.

With nearly two decades of expertise in smart lifestyle hospitality, Project HQ aims to lead the industry by focusing on innovation, sophistication, and a unique blend of cultural and smart lifestyle elements. The goal is to create destinations that cater to modern travelers seeking memorable experiences and connectivity.

Project HQ has a strategic investment from Marc Anthony and his company Magnus, enhancing its appeal to Millennials, Gen-Z and Latin communities. This partnership solidifies sbe's position as a leading luxury and lifestyle hospitality platform, boosting its restaurant and entertainment portfolio, Disruptive Restaurant Group, and the premium QSR brand and digital food company, Everybody Eats.

EXCLUSIVE QUOTES:

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe, states: "In the 22 years since establishing sbe, we have always been looking around the corner and understanding the ever-changing landscape of consumers - This marks the genesis of Project HQ, and we eagerly anticipate unveiling more exciting initiatives in the months ahead.

Geoff Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts states: "We've seen tremendous interest from owners looking to enter the smart lifestyle category created by Sam Nazarian's sbe. These initial projects in Montreux and Detroit set the stage for a brand that will benefit from sbe's legendary lifestyle experience and Wyndham's unmatched scale and resources, creating a turn-key solution unlike anything in the market today."

DESTINATIONS:

HQ Montreux Hotel & Spa - Opening 2025

The Royal Plaza & Villa Toscane in Montreux, Switzerland will be transformed into the first international hotel for Project HQ. Originally built in 1905 by Swiss architect Louis Villard, the two villas were merged in 1989 into a 155-room hotel with 42 residences. After a major renovation, it will reopen as The HQ Montreux Hotel & Spa.

The hotel will feature two signature restaurants from sbe's Disruptive Restaurant Group, a bespoke cocktail bar, an on-site coffee shop, a spa, a fitness center, and significant event and meeting space, offering guests an unparalleled experience.

HQ Detroit Hotel & Spa

The Park Avenue House in Detroit, MI, will be reimagined as the first U.S.-based property for Project HQ, combining exceptional dining, innovative design, and personalized services. The transformation includes 174 hotel rooms, featuring a specialty restaurant from sbe's Disruptive Restaurant Group, a cafe, and quick-service delivery from the Everybody Eats platform.

PROJECT HQ CORE IDEOLOGY:

Culinary Excellence:

Project HQ, in collaboration with top chefs and culinary visionaries, will offer exclusive dining experiences that blend innovative gastronomy with traditional flavors. sbe's Disruptive Restaurant Group will continue to create cutting-edge dining through partnerships with chefs like Katsuya Uechi, Dani Garcia, and Wes Avila. Additionally, the premium QSR brand Everybody Eats will connect with Millennials, Gen-Z, and Latin communities through partnerships like TOMA, developed with Sofia Vergara and Manolo Vergara.

Entertainment and Nightlife:

Project HQ will maintain sbe's focus on vibrant nightlife and entertainment, providing guests with exclusive access to nightclubs, lounges, and special events.

Technology and Distribution:

Through its alliance with Wyndham, Project HQ offers access to best-in-class technology. Hotel owners benefit from advanced property and revenue management systems, while guests enjoy mobile check-in/checkout, mobile key access, and customized room settings, as part of Wyndham's recent $275 million investment in technology.

Industry-Leading Rewards:

Part of Wyndham Rewards®, Project HQ connects hotels to a rapidly growing enrolled member base of approximately 108 million everyday travelers around the globe. Members account for nearly one out of every two check-ins at Wyndham's hotels

