Sam Ponzo Inducted as Member of the Executive Leadership Council

DuPont executive joins preeminent member organization for the development of Black leaders

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that Sam Ponzo, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Industrial Solutions, has been inducted as a member of The Executive Leadership Council (ELC). The ELC is a global organization, comprised of current and former Black CEOs, Board Members and other senior executives, that works to open channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and communities. The ELC held its induction ceremony at its annual meeting last week in Las Vegas.

"I am deeply honored to be inducted as a member of the ELC," said Ponzo. "The organization has a rich history in opening channels of opportunity and having a significant impact in the development of black executives. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with the ELC to broaden my impact as I continue to work to develop the next generation of leaders."

Over a 25-year career with DuPont, Ponzo has held a variety of business and functional leadership positions, serving as a project engineer, site electrical safety leader and first line supervisor for the Automotive Systems/Nylon Apparel business and has since held roles in the company's Food Industry Solutions and Safety Resources, Finance, DuPont Sustainable Solutions, and the Advanced Printing business. In his current role at DuPont, Ponzo leads a business serving diverse markets including industrial, flexographic and digital printing, healthcare, aerospace and automotive.

A native of Wilmington, Ponzo earned a B.S. degree from Morehouse College, a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and an MBA from Drexel University. He also completed a Certificate for Human Capital Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Sam is an inspirational leader whose meaningful contributions to DuPont are felt every day," said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. "His authentic and engaging leadership and diverse perspective have positively impacted not only our bottom line, but also the employees and communities around the world that he's supported. We're proud to have him as a part of our team and celebrate this well-deserved recognition."

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About The Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont