SamaCare ranks No. 14 in Healthcare for advancing AI-driven patient access to specialty therapies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SamaCare, an AI-powered insights and interventions platform accelerating patient access to specialty therapies, today announced it has been named No. 14 in the Healthcare category on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list.

The recognition highlights SamaCare's work transforming one of healthcare's most persistent barriers: the administrative complexity of prior authorization.

SamaCare Named to Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies List, Ranks 14th for Most Innovative Healthcare Company. Post this

By combining real-world medical benefit prior authorization data with AI-driven workflow support, SamaCare enables specialty medical practices and pharmaceutical teams to reduce delays, prevent avoidable denials, and help patients start therapy faster.

"We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company for the work we're doing to improve how patients access critical therapies," said Syam Palakurthy, CEO and Founder of SamaCare. "There is a part of healthcare that is inherently complex, but there is also a large part that is unnecessarily difficult. At SamaCare, we focus on removing administrative obstacles by turning real-world data into actionable intelligence and embedding it directly into provider workflows. The goal is simple: help patients get on the right treatment as quickly as possible."

Prior authorization has become one of the most significant operational and clinical barriers in the healthcare system, often delaying treatment and contributing to negative health outcomes. SamaCare addresses this challenge by unifying prior authorization workflows across payers and plans and layering in AI-powered guidance that helps providers navigate requirements in real time, and take proven steps to reduce delays and avoidable denials.

In the past 12 months, the company introduced several key innovations, including:

SamaCare Insights: a data platform built from millions of real-world prior authorizations, giving pharmaceutical market access teams visibility into the patient journey and root causes of delays, denials, and therapy abandonment

a data platform built from millions of real-world prior authorizations, giving pharmaceutical market access teams visibility into the patient journey and root causes of delays, denials, and therapy abandonment AI-Powered Point-of-Care Support : in-workflow guidance that helps providers automate the creation and submission of prior authorizations, avoid common errors, select optimal submission pathways, and respond to payer requirements more efficiently

: in-workflow guidance that helps providers automate the creation and submission of prior authorizations, avoid common errors, select optimal submission pathways, and respond to payer requirements more efficiently Policy Pre-Check: a proprietary AI capability that evaluates submissions against payer policies before they are sent, helping prevent avoidable denials that can delay care by weeks

These innovations have translated into measurable impact across SamaCare's network, including up to a 42% reduction in avoidable administrative denials, a 24% decrease in therapy abandonment, and approximately 80% faster time-to-therapy for patients.

By transforming fragmented administrative processes into a unified, data-driven system, SamaCare is enabling providers, pharmaceutical companies, and patient access teams to better understand and address the barriers that prevent patients from receiving prescribed treatments.

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can be found at: https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2026

About SamaCare

SamaCare is an AI-powered insights and interventions platform designed to accelerate patient access to specialty therapies by unifying and optimizing the prior authorization process for provider-administered medications. The platform aggregates and analyzes real-world data from millions of prior authorizations across a nationwide network of providers, delivering actionable insights and in-workflow support that reduce delays, denials, and therapy abandonment. SamaCare partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, and patient access teams to improve the script-to-therapy journey and help patients start and stay on treatment. For more information visit www.samacare.com

SOURCE SamaCare