SamaCare Surpasses $6.2 Billion in Medical Benefit Drug Prior Authorizations, Highlighting the Proprietary Data Powering SamaCare Artificial Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SamaCare , the leading prior authorization platform for medical benefit drugs, today announced that more than $6.2 billion in specialty medication prior authorizations (PAs) were processed through its platform in 2025. The milestone underscores the scale and real-world data foundation behind SamaCare's prior authorization solution that combines artificial intelligence and human oversight to speed approvals, eliminate preventable denials and improve overall patient access by 40 - 90%.

SamaCare's platform supports thousands of provider locations nationwide and now represents the largest real-time dataset on medical benefit drug prior authorizations in the United States. This $6.2B in drug PAs came from retina, oncology, neurology, rheumatology, and other ambulatory infusion providers. Prior authorizations from infusion centers increased by more than 70% year over year, with SamaCare now supporting 40% of the U.S. ambulatory infusion center market.

This scale matters as medical benefit prior authorization remains one of the most significant barriers to timely patient care for rare and speciality medications. By aggregating insights from millions of authorizations across specialties, payers, and plan types, SamaCare has built a uniquely representative view of how access decisions are made, which powers the most expansive AI model on medical benefit PAs.

Powered by artificial intelligence trained on over 2 million prior authorizations, SamaCare automates the most manual parts of the PA process while embedding intelligence at every step. Rather than operating as a black box, the platform provides transparent, interactive guidance that shows practices why specific forms, documentation, and submission pathways are recommended.

"For providers, this isn't just about saving time," said Syam Palakurthy, Founder and CEO of SamaCare. "Every prior authorization represents a patient waiting for treatment. By embedding the collective experience of thousands of practices into the workflow, SamaCare helps clinics avoid known pitfalls, reduce unnecessary delays, and understand in real-time how each authorization compares to what should be happening. That intelligence translates directly into faster care and better outcomes for patients."

For pharmaceutical manufacturers, SamaCare's scale provides both market insight and a direct access channel to improve patient outcomes. The platform offers visibility into payer behavior, policy friction, and real-world approval patterns. It also enables manufacturers to deliver in-workflow education and support to healthcare providers at scale, with measurable impact on approval rates and time to therapy.

