Samantha Hoffman Named Jackson Lewis' Firm Managing Principal

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Lewis P.C., one of the country's preeminent workplace law firms, is pleased to announce Samantha Hoffman has been named to the newly created role of Firm Managing Principal. In this role, Samantha will work alongside Firm Chair Kevin G. Lauri to run Jackson Lewis' offices and Business Services departments to ensure the firm is consistently providing premier service to its clients.

"A seasoned litigator whose commitment to Jackson Lewis is unmatched, Samantha has a unique ability to build and strengthen relationships while simultaneously ensuring we are advancing our strategic goals," said Kevin. "Since joining us in 2004, Samantha has served in several other key leadership roles, including the firm's Partner Compensation Committee, several terms on our Board of Directors, and a Co-Chair of the firm's Women's Interest Network — in addition to working on multiple strategic initiatives related to the firm's growth and evolution," Kevin continued. "For almost 10 years, she served as the Office Managing Principal in Orange County, and made it successful in every way; it's collegial, collaborative, filled with firm-minded great lawyers and profitable by every metric."

"In each of her leadership roles, she has strengthened us. Samantha is the perfect example of why we consistently reaffirm our commitment to creating a workplace that encourages everyone to achieve their goals: it's because we know that having a diversity of perspectives is critical to our culture and makes us a better firm."

"As we look to the future of Jackson Lewis and our strategic growth plan, I am excited about the leadership, vision and energy Samantha will bring to this new position."

As Firm Managing Principal, Samantha works with Kevin to oversee the day-to-day management of Jackson Lewis, including all aspects of the firm's operations. Additionally, she works with attorneys and the firm's Business Services department on initiatives to continue to position Jackson Lewis as the best-in-class labor and employment law firm. Her role includes an emphasis on supporting the firm's Business Services departments, in addition to focusing on client service priorities and working with the firm's Director of Diversity & Inclusion to develop and advance new D&I initiatives. Samantha will continue to practice and service clients, including managing the firm's relationship with Pfizer.

"Kevin and I share a common vision for the firm – both in terms of where we need to go from here, and how to navigate that path forward," said Samantha. "I am proud to serve the firm in this new role and work closely with Kevin, our Board of Directors, and our Chief Officers to continue cultivating and expanding Jackson Lewis' current service offerings, while preserving our unique culture as we evolve."

Samantha has focused her practice on employment litigation on behalf of management, as well as advice and counsel on a wide array of employment law issues. She has litigated single and multi-plaintiff cases, in both state and federal courts and in arbitration, as well as before state administrative agencies, on virtually all aspects of employment law from wage and hour to harassment, discrimination, disabilities cases, trade secrets, and ERISA. She also has experience handling class actions on wage and hour issues, with class size ranging from a few hundred employees to in excess of a hundred thousand employees and including both California specific and nationwide class actions.

"Having more voices in our conversations ultimately leads us to the right decision," added Kevin. "Samantha is a gifted lawyer, and the epitome of a leader. Jackson Lewis will be even stronger as we share the demands and responsibilities of leading the firm and our people, and I am proud to welcome her to this important leadership role."

About Jackson Lewis

Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.

