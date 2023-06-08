Samaritan's Purse Airlifting Relief Supplies to War-Torn Ukraine after Collapsed Dam Results in Mass Flooding

News provided by

Samaritan's Purse

08 Jun, 2023, 09:58 ET

Water filters, hygiene kits, blankets, and other critical aid headed to Ukraine

BOONE, N.C., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse will deploy its DC-8 aircraft tomorrow, June 9, to transport more than 40,000 pounds of relief supplies to Ukraine after a critical dam near the frontlines of the war collapsed. Tens of thousands of people have been affected and evacuations are ongoing. It has created a humanitarian crisis with severe flooding, shortages of drinking water, destroyed homes, and the threat of landmines washing into neighborhoods.

Samaritan's Purse responded immediately, mobilizing partners and local churches to serve people in desperate need on the same day as the dam's collapse. Staff based in Ukraine are also working tirelessly to meet the desperate needs of families who are suffering. The international Christian relief organization is supporting local partners who are conducting water rescues for flood-stranded families while also distributing food, blankets, and other critically-needed relief items. The cargo plane will airlift additional resources such as blankets, hygiene kits, water filters, solar lights, and jerry cans. The DC-8 will land in Poland and then supplies will be trucked into Ukraine's flood-affected Kherson region.

"As the war in Ukraine continues to bring suffering, destruction and death, my heart breaks for the families who are caught in this crisis," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "And now thousands of families are dealing with the disaster of this severe flooding. We are sending these life-saving supplies in Jesus' Name and want to remind the people of Ukraine that they have not been forgotten by God. Please pray for an end to this war and for our staff and partners who are working around the clock to minister to those affected by the recent floods."

Since the first day of the war, Samaritan's Purse has been working to care for families impacted by violence, serving millions of people with critical aid. To date, the N.C.-based organization has distributed more than 173 million pounds of food, produced 15 million gallons of clean water, and treated more than 23,000 patients.

WHEN:                Friday, June 9 at 6 a.m. ET with media opportunities beginning at 5 a.m. ET

WHERE:              The Samaritan's Purse Hangar
                             1 Samaritan Lane, Greensboro, N.C.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

  • Interview Dave Philips, deputy director of international projects for Samaritan's Purse
  • Gather b-roll and photos as the DC-8 departs for Poland at 6 a.m. ET
  • Photos and b-roll of Samaritan's Purse in Ukraine available here                              

ABOUT SAMARITAN'S PURSE
Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse

Also from this source

SAMARITAN'S PURSE DELIVERS FIRST MOBILE HOMES TO MISSISSIPPI TORNADO SURVIVORS

SAMARITAN'S PURSE RUSHING HELP TO FAMILIES IMPACTED BY DEADLY TORNADOES IN MISSISSIPPI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.