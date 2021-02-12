Samaritan's Purse Airlifts 30+ Tons Of Food Supplies To Conflict-Stricken Ethiopia; Thousands Of Children At Risk Of Severe Malnutrition

Today, Samaritan's Purse is transporting 1,800 cases of ready-to-use supplemental food to the affected areas in Ethiopia—enough to meet the nutritional needs of 18,000 children for 30 days. This supplementary food is critical for children at risk of acute malnutrition because it is specially developed to contain the right nutrients and protein to ensure a child's needs are met.

"Ethiopian families in Tigray are in trouble. They are struggling to feed their children after months of endless conflict depleted local resources," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are seeing extreme needs—children are malnourished, families are hungry, and millions are suffering. Please pray for these families—that we can reach the most vulnerable people with life-saving support, feed the hungry, and do it all in Jesus' Name."

Disaster response specialists are already on the ground in Tigray, working alongside local church partners and in coordination with the World Food Programme, to meet people's greatest needs. In addition to the airlift, Samaritan's Purse is trucking in enough food parcels to feed 1,000 families for 30 days. These packages include rice, wheat flour, beans, oil, and salt.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

