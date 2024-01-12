SAMARITAN'S PURSE AIRLIFTS LIFE-SAVING TRAUMA SUPPLIES TO ISRAEL

News provided by

Samaritan's Purse

12 Jan, 2024, 11:10 ET

BOONE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Samaritan's Purse will airlift 1,000 Advanced Trauma Life Support kits to Israel on its 757 cargo plane. Each kit is specially packed with more than 70 life-saving medical supplies—including a tourniquet, chest tube kit, suture kit, and intubation kit—to help the country's emergency responders in their work to save lives.

Samaritan's Purse disaster relief specialists currently working in Israel will partner with Magen David Adom, the emergency services agency of Israel; Sheba Medical Center, the largest healthcare system in Israel; and the Ministry of Health to ensure these trauma kits are distributed to first responders in communities that are the furthest from hospitals and emergency care—greatly increasing the ability for injured civilians to receive critical care. Recipients will also receive additional advanced life support training—equipping them to most effectively utilize these kits.

Samaritan's Purse is also providing Magen David Adom with 14 new ambulances to replace those destroyed during the October 7 Hamas attacks and an additional seven armored ambulances.

"I was there in November, and I saw first-hand the devastation caused by Hamas. War is horrific, and innocent civilians are suffering," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Samaritan's Purse is committed to helping families in need, and we are grateful to be able to support Magen David Adom with ambulances and these life-saving trauma kits. Please join me in praying for peace in Israel."

WHEN: 

Saturday, January 13, at 6 a.m. ET

Media opportunities beginning at 5 a.m. ET


WHERE: 

Samaritan's Purse Airlift Response Center

1 Samaritan Lane

Greensboro, N.C.

The international Christian relief organization deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Israel in early October to support local municipalities and church partners and meet the emergency needs of suffering civilians. To date, Samaritan's Purse has provided 18,500 food boxes, nearly 4,000 hot meals, and more than 18,000 food vouchers to families in need.

ABOUT SAMARITAN'S PURSE
Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse

Also from this source

SAMARITAN'S PURSE DEPLOYS ASSESSMENT TEAM TO TENNESSEE AFTER DEADLY TORNADOES

Today, Samaritan's Purse has deployed disaster response specialists to Tennessee and pre-positioned two Disaster Relief Units—tractor-trailers...
SAMARITAN'S PURSE RESPONDS IN ISRAEL; PROVIDING AMBULANCES AND OTHER LIFE-SAVING SUPPORT

SAMARITAN'S PURSE RESPONDS IN ISRAEL; PROVIDING AMBULANCES AND OTHER LIFE-SAVING SUPPORT

When Hamas attacked Israel in early October, Samaritan's Purse immediately deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team. Now, the international...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.