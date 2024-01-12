SAMARITAN'S PURSE AIRLIFTS LIFE-SAVING TRAUMA SUPPLIES TO ISRAEL

BOONE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Samaritan's Purse will airlift 1,000 Advanced Trauma Life Support kits to Israel on its 757 cargo plane. Each kit is specially packed with more than 70 life-saving medical supplies—including a tourniquet, chest tube kit, suture kit, and intubation kit—to help the country's emergency responders in their work to save lives.

Samaritan's Purse disaster relief specialists currently working in Israel will partner with Magen David Adom, the emergency services agency of Israel; Sheba Medical Center, the largest healthcare system in Israel; and the Ministry of Health to ensure these trauma kits are distributed to first responders in communities that are the furthest from hospitals and emergency care—greatly increasing the ability for injured civilians to receive critical care. Recipients will also receive additional advanced life support training—equipping them to most effectively utilize these kits.

Samaritan's Purse is also providing Magen David Adom with 14 new ambulances to replace those destroyed during the October 7 Hamas attacks and an additional seven armored ambulances.

"I was there in November, and I saw first-hand the devastation caused by Hamas. War is horrific, and innocent civilians are suffering," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Samaritan's Purse is committed to helping families in need, and we are grateful to be able to support Magen David Adom with ambulances and these life-saving trauma kits. Please join me in praying for peace in Israel."

WHEN: Saturday, January 13, at 6 a.m. ET

Media opportunities beginning at 5 a.m. ET



WHERE: Samaritan's Purse Airlift Response Center

1 Samaritan Lane

Greensboro, N.C.

The international Christian relief organization deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Israel in early October to support local municipalities and church partners and meet the emergency needs of suffering civilians. To date, Samaritan's Purse has provided 18,500 food boxes, nearly 4,000 hot meals, and more than 18,000 food vouchers to families in need.

ABOUT SAMARITAN'S PURSE

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse