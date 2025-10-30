SAMARITAN'S PURSE AIRLIFTS RELIEF SUPPLIES AND DISASTER RESPONSE TEAM TO HARD-HIT JAMAICA

BOONE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than 48 hours after Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, Samaritan's Purse deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) along with more than 38,000 pounds of life-saving relief supplies to the island nation. The record-breaking storm wreaked havoc across the country, destroying critical infrastructure and leaving many without homes.

This morning, the international Christian relief organization airlifted emergency supplies onboard its B757 cargo plane from Greensboro, North Carolina along with an advanced team of disaster response specialists to begin meeting needs in Jesus' Name. Tomorrow, Samaritan's Purse will deploy a second relief flight using its DC-8 combi jet, transporting life-saving relief as well as dozens of additional members of its Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART).

Samaritan's Purse began preparing for these flights over the weekend as Hurricane Melissa intensified. Now critically needed support including shelter materials, community water filtration systems, household water filters, solar lights, and other essential items are on the way for families devastated by the storm.

"Hurricane Melissa has pummeled Jamaica and left tens of thousands of families in urgent need of help. We are heartbroken for the lives that have been lost and are grieving with those who woke up without their loved ones today," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Our teams began preparing before the storm even made landfall, and we are now on the way with life-saving aid. Please join me in praying for the people of Jamaica and for our staff as they respond in Jesus' Name."

Upon arrival, teams will immediately begin distributing emergency relief supplies while they also assess ongoing needs across impacted communities. The Community Water Filtration Systems being transported are each capable of providing safe drinking water daily for up to 10,000 people. Samaritan's Purse is coordinating closely with Jamaica's Ministry of Health and its network of more than 250 local church partners, and is prepared to provide medical assistance including mobile medical teams for immediate care and other efforts as healthcare facilities and infrastructure remain severely damaged.

Hurricane Melissa struck the island with sustained winds of 185 mph, becoming one of the most destructive storms to impact the Caribbean in recent years. Severe flash flooding, landslides, widespread wind damage, and prolonged power outages are being reported across the island along with new, emerging needs being reported each hour.

Samaritan's Purse remains committed to providing urgently needed assistance while sharing the hope and love of Jesus Christ with families facing profound loss in the days ahead.

Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution.

