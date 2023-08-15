SAMARITAN'S PURSE AIRLIFTS SUPPLIES TO HAWAII

Samaritan's Purse

15 Aug, 2023, 09:06 ET

International Christian Relief Organization Sends Tools, Equipment, and Other Items to Help Families Devastated by Wildfires

BOONE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Samaritan's Purse airlifted 17 tons of emergency relief equipment, tools, and several volunteers to Hawaii on its DC-8 cargo plane in the wake of the deadly wildfires that broke out across multiple islands. Disaster response specialists with the N.C.-based organization have been on the ground since Thursday, conducting assessments and coordinating with local authorities and church partners. In addition to supplies, the plane carried additional staff and volunteers, including chief operating officer Edward Graham, to join the team already on the ground. The catastrophic fires, fueled in part by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, have resulted in emergency evacuations for thousands of people, the destruction of homes, and tragically, the loss of at least 96 lives. Search and rescue efforts are still underway as families begin to grapple with the severe destruction.

"What has happened in Hawaii is nothing short of devastating," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "As the death toll has risen, my heart breaks for those who have lost loved ones and for the families who must now begin the long road to recovery. Please join me in praying for them and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

In the coming days, Samaritan's Purse volunteers will serve in Maui, sifting through ashes for residents in search of priceless mementos and items that may have survived the flames as clean up begins. By lending a helping hand, these volunteers will serve as tangible reminders to victims of the wildfires that God is there with them, even in tragedy.

In 2018, Samaritan's Purse mobilized equipment and more than 380 volunteers to help families in the wake of the catastrophic flooding on Kauai—providing the ministry with a robust network of contacts and partners on the ground to help implement this response.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

