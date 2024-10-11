Samaritan's Purse Coordinating Largest Civilian Airlift Operation in U.S. History

Numerous aircraft from private businesses, individuals, non-profit organizations, the North Carolina Army National Guard, and the U.S. Army have been a part of making this large-scale response possible.

"This is unprecedented. It's a testimony to what can be done when people work together. It's nothing short of a miracle and we give God the glory," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are thankful to God for bringing all of these people and groups together to help those who have been devastated by Helene."

The international Christian relief organization has loaded and dispatched these flights out of the small airstrip located near its headquarters in Boone, North Carolina. These airlifts have delivered supplies to dozens of churches and fire departments across 17 counties.

In addition to air missions, Samaritan's Purse has also deployed Disaster Relief Units—tractor-trailers stocked with tools and equipment—to Asheville, Boone, and Burnsville, North Carolina; Perry and Tampa, Florida; and Valdosta, Georgia. More than 13,000 volunteers have served over 700 families in need by mudding out flooded homes, clearing debris, removing downed trees, and tarping damaged roofs.

