SAMARITAN'S PURSE DEPLOYS ASSESSMENT TEAM TO TENNESSEE AFTER DEADLY TORNADOES

Dec. 10, 2023

BOONE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Samaritan's Purse has deployed disaster response specialists to Tennessee and pre-positioned two Disaster Relief Units—tractor-trailers stocked with tools and equipment—in the wake of deadly tornadoes that struck multiple communities on Saturday. The catastrophic storms have killed at least six people with search and rescue efforts underway. Many homes have been damaged or destroyed and the extent of the mass destruction is continuing to be to assessed by local authorities.

Staff with the international Christian relief organization are currently en route to determine the areas of greatest need as ongoing reports of the incredible loss of life and property continue to highlight the extent of yesterday's powerful storm. Additionally, two disaster relief units are being mobilized today to respond as quickly as possible if needed.

"Last night, communities in Tennessee suffered deadly storms that have caused devastation, and tragically, the loss of at least six people," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "My heart breaks for those who are now walking into this Christmas season without their loved ones and for the families who must now rebuild their lives. I ask that you please join me in praying for them."

In the coming days, Samaritan's Purse will continue assessments and is prepared to establish multiple response locations if needed. At any given time, the organization is equipped and willing to call on an army of volunteers from across the country. These volunteers are able to respond in a moment's notice to serve hurting communities by tarping damaged roofs, clearing debris, and reminding impacted families that God has not forgotten them during tragic times like this. To stay up-to-date on the latest, go to SamaritansPurse.org.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

