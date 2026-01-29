SAMARITAN'S PURSE DEPLOYS DISASTER RESPONSE TEAMS IN THE AFTERMATH OF WINTER STORM FERN

BOONE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse has deployed three disaster response teams to hard-hit areas in Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee after a powerful winter storm system inundated the Southeast. Freezing rain and sleet caused dangerous levels of ice accumulation, resulting in extensive tree and electrical damage. Tragically, more than two dozen people have lost their lives in relation to the storm and hundreds of thousands of people are still without power.

Winter Storm Fern

Samaritan's Purse assessment teams began canvassing hard-hit areas earlier this week as conditions allowed. Now, Disaster Relief Units—tractor-trailers stocked with tools and emergency equipment—are on the way and the first volunteer teams will begin work on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi, West Monroe, Louisiana, Corinth, Mississippi, and McNairy County, Tennessee.

"This huge winter storm has left families battling incredible ice accumulation in bitterly cold temperatures," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Our hearts break for those who have lost loved ones. As the ice begins to thaw, many are left with downed trees and wondering what they will do. That's why we want to come alongside families to help them clean up and remind them that God loves them, and they are not alone"

Tomorrow, Samaritan's Purse volunteers from across the country will begin serving families across all three locations by clearing debris, removing downed trees, and more—all while sharing the hope of Jesus Christ.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Interview Edward Graham, Chief Operating Officer for Samaritan's Purse

Interview Jason Kimak, Vice President of North American Disaster Relief for Samaritan's Purse

On-the-ground interviews from Tennessee, Louisiana, and Mississippi are available upon request

High-quality photos and b-roll are available upon request

MEDIA REQUEST FORM

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

