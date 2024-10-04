Samaritan's Purse Deploys Three Water Filtration Systems to the Asheville Area, Including Swannanoa

BOONE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse is once again expanding relief efforts in western North Carolina with the deployment of community water filtration systems to Swannanoa and other hard-hit areas. Designed by a Samaritan's Purse team of engineers, each water system can provide up to 50,000 liters of clean water daily—enough for 10,000 people.

These units will serve as resources to communities like Swannanoa where the water pipeline network was destroyed during Hurricane Helene. They will help fill the gap as Buncombe County works to restore essential services such as water.

"We designed these systems to use overseas—and they work so well—but now the need is in our own backyard," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are airlifting supplies, mudding out homes, removing trees, and doing so much more—all in Jesus' Name—and we're thankful for everyone who is helping make it possible. We want to remind each person that we help that God loves and cares for them and hasn't forgotten them."

In addition to providing clean water, the N.C.-based organization has flown supplies on 19 helicopter operations—sling loading emergency relief supplies to areas that have been cut off from basic necessities. Samaritan's Purse has airlifted infant hygiene kits, food, water, and medical supplies to fire departments, nursing homes, and some of the most isolated and hard-hit communities.

Samaritan's Purse is also mobilizing teams of volunteers to help families start to recover from the storm. More than 2,700 volunteers have already helped over 140 families by clearing debris, mudding out flooded homes, and chainsawing downed trees. Additionally, the international Christian relief organization is operating a 20-bed Emergency Field Hospital in Avery County to provide additional triage and emergency care as well as oxygen for patients who no longer have access to power.

In addition to the work in western North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse has also deployed Disaster Relief Units—tractor-trailers stocked with tools and equipment—to Perry and Tampa, Florida, and Valdosta, Georgia.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by Present and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, poverty, famine, and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

