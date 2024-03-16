SAMARITAN'S PURSE DEPLOYS TO HELP FAMILIES IN NEED AFTER DEADLY TORNADOES STRIKE THE MIDWEST

BOONE, N.C., March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Samaritan's Purse will deploy disaster response teams to Logan County, Ohio and the Selma/Winchester area of Indiana after destructive EF-3 tornadoes tore through the region on Thursday evening. The major storm system wreaked havoc on multiple towns—devastating numerous homes and businesses. Tragically, at least three lives were lost, triggering search and rescue efforts throughout Friday.

"On Thursday, many communities across the Midwest faced devastating tornadoes that left a trail of death and destruction," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "I know these will be difficult days for countless families and my heart breaks for those who are grieving the deaths of their loved ones. Please join me in praying for them and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

Two Disaster Relief Units—tractor-trailers stocked with tools and equipment—will depart from the international Christian relief organization's North Wilkesboro, N.C. ministry center this morning to provide relief in Ohio and Indiana.

In the coming days, volunteers from across the country will be called upon to deploy and serve suffering families by tarping their damaged roofs, clearing debris from their properties, and reminding them that God has not forgotten them—even in this terrible tragedy. To stay up to date on the response or get involved, go to SamaritansPurse.org to learn more.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

