Samaritan's Purse Disaster Relief Teams On The Ground In Louisiana After Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida devastated Louisiana when it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm. The N.C.-based organization is now establishing three disaster relief locations in response to the damage. One team will be based in Houma, Louisiana, and assessments are ongoing in the greater New Orleans area and along the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

"Louisiana was pummeled by Hurricane Ida, and thousands of families are in need of both physical assistance and hope," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are coming alongside these hurting communities to help them start to get back on their feet and remind them of the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ."

Samaritan's Purse is partnering with local churches to mobilize teams of volunteers in the hardest-hit areas. Volunteers will help homeowners clear debris, mud out flooded homes, remove downed trees, and tarp damaged roofs.

Samaritan's Purse has a long history of relief efforts in Louisiana. When Hurricane Katrina hit the state in 2005, Samaritan's Purse provided immediate assistance and then launched a five-year rebuild project, which helped more than 960 families rebuild and repair their homes. Last year, Samaritan's Purse responded to Hurricanes Laura and Delta, aiding more than 1,300 families who were devastated by the storm. Teams of volunteers continue to help impacted families through home rebuild and repair programs based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

As Samaritan's Purse mobilizes three disaster relief teams in Louisiana, the international Christian relief organization is also responding to flooding in Michigan, Tennessee and North Carolina, wildfires in California, the earthquake in Haiti, and the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississippi.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations in Jesus' Name—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

