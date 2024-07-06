SAMARITAN'S PURSE EXPANDS EMERGENCY RESPONSE FOR HURRICANE BERYL VICTIMS TO THREE HARD-HIT AREAS

Samaritan's Purse has deployed a third emergency relief flight this week, this time to Jamaica, as the organization's response to Hurricane Beryl reaches multiple countries in the Caribbean.

BOONE, N.C., July 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse has launched its third emergency relief flight to the Caribbean in less than a week, this time, delivering vital supplies to Jamaica as the island begins to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Beryl. Today's flight carried out by the organization's DC-8 cargo plane carried essential materials like tarps and hygiene kits which are crucial for families grappling with the storm's aftermath. Additionally, seasoned members of the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) were also on board, ready to mobilize and conduct immediate assessments upon arrival and begin distributing the life-saving cargo where it is most needed.

Since Tuesday, Samaritan's Purse has also conducted two additional airlifts that have carried an Emergency Field Hospital to be used on the flattened island of Carriacou in Grenada alongside thousands of rolls of tarp, solar lights, and multiple desalination units for fresh water provision.

"It is heartbreaking to see the devastation across the Caribbean caused by Hurricane Beryl," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "My prayer is that our Emergency Field Hospital, DART members, and the rest of these life-saving supplies will be a blessing to those who are suffering and remind them that God loves them and that they are not forgotten."

Samaritan's Purse is now operating across three island nations in the Caribbean: Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Jamaica. The ongoing response is utilizing more than 100,000 pounds of imported aid that will provide shelter, clean water, and medical care. This effort is being conducted by over 50 Samaritan's Purse staff in coordination with local church partners throughout the Caribbean.

