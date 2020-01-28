Samaritan's Purse Releases Free Kids' Bible Game App

"Our mission has always been to introduce people to Jesus Christ," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "This app helps children learn more about the Word of God and is another way to reach kids with the message of the Gospel. It's a lot of fun."

The game itself was designed in partnership with a video game development company in California specifically with 5- to 9-year-old children in mind. "When my grandkids play the games on the Greatest Journey app, they can't put it down," said Franklin Graham. "I've enjoyed seeing how they get excited when stories from the Bible, like David and Goliath, are brought to life right in their hands."

The idea for the app came from the international discipleship course created by Samaritan's Purse for children who receive Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. After receiving these gifts, many children are invited to participate in a discipleship program called The Greatest Journey. Its 12 lessons include Bible stories and Scripture memorization so children can learn how to follow Jesus Christ in their lives and share him with others. Nearly 19 million children in more than 100 countries have enrolled in this program since 2009.

The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play in more than 140 countries.

