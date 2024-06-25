SAMARITAN'S PURSE RESPONDING TO DEVASTATING FIRES IN NEW MEXICO

BOONE, N.C., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Samaritan's Purse deployed disaster relief specialists and a Disaster Relief Unit—a tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment—to Ruidoso, New Mexico, following the devastating fires that have ravaged the area. The recent blaze has destroyed more than 1,400 structures, including hundreds of homes, and has caused incalculable heartbreak and loss for local families and residents. The international, Christian relief organization will begin conducting initial assessments in collaboration with local church partners and authorities on the ground to start addressing needs as quickly as possible.

Since the fires began, Samaritan's Purse has maintained close contact with long-standing partners in Ruidoso to both monitor the situation each day and prayerfully consider how the ministry could respond effectively. This latest New Mexico fire marks the third that Samaritan's Purse has deployed to in the area, following the Little Bear Fire of 2012 and the McBride Fire in 2022.

"I am deeply saddened for the families who have lost their homes and belongings in this latest New Mexico fire," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "As they begin their long road of recovery, I want them to know that Samaritan's Purse is standing with them—but more importantly, that God is with them. Though their circumstances seem bleak, I want them to know that Jesus Christ loves them and has not forgotten them. Please join me in praying for these affected families and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

As safety permits, Samaritan's Purse volunteers will serve those suffering in New Mexico by sifting through ashes to help residents recover priceless mementos and items that may have survived the inferno. Through their efforts, volunteers will serve as tangible reminders to the fire victims that God is with them, even in tragedy.

MEDIA REQUESTS

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Interview Edward Graham , chief operating officer for Samaritan's Purse

, chief operating officer for Samaritan's Purse Interview Luther Harrison , vice president of North American Ministries for Samaritan's Purse

, vice president of North American Ministries for Samaritan's Purse Interview Jason Kimak , senior director of North American Ministries for Samaritan's Purse

, senior director of North American Ministries for Samaritan's Purse Interviews with Disaster Response Specialists in New Mexico available in the coming days

available in the coming days High-quality photos and B-roll available upon request in the coming days

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

