Samaritan's Purse Responds To Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict; Airlifting 11+ Tons Of Warm Winter Clothing To Aid Hurting Families In Armenia

The international Christian relief organization's DC-8 cargo plane is carrying warm winter clothing including coats, boots, gloves, socks, and blankets—enough to aid thousands of people including vulnerable children. Samaritan's Purse also deployed a team of 16 disaster response specialists to the capital city of Armenia where some 80,000 people are now displaced.

"The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is heartbreaking. Families are caught in the crossfire of a brutal war, and thousands have been forced to flee," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Samaritan's Purse is bringing critical relief to people in need—reminding hurting families that they are not alone and that God loves them. Please pray for God's protection as families seek to escape the conflict, and for our teams as they help in Jesus' Name."

Samaritan's Purse is also working with local partners on the ground to distribute food parcels and reach innocent civilians with relief. In addition to responding in Armenia, Samaritan's Purse is in discussions with Azerbaijan and offering to provide emergency relief in the country.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Interview Ken Isaacs , vice president of programs and government relations for Samaritan's Purse

, vice president of programs and government relations for Samaritan's Purse Interview Edward Graham , assistant to the vice president of programs and government relations for Samaritan's Purse

, assistant to the vice president of programs and government relations for Samaritan's Purse High-quality photos and B-roll available upon request

Media Requests: Fill Out This Form

About Samaritan's Purse

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse

Related Links

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

