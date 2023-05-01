Samaritas Looking for Experienced Foster Parents During Foster Care Awareness Month

DETROIT , May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Foster Care Awareness Month, Samaritas, one of Michigan's best-known foster care agencies, is asking experienced foster parents, child welfare professionals, teachers, and those in the military, law enforcement, healthcare, and behavioral health fields to get licensed as foster parents. Caregivers who regularly deal with challenging behaviors can help distressed foster kids become great adults. Those interested in the process can call (833) 605-HOPE (4673) to learn more.

Foster care is the last result of the Child Welfare Continuum after all attempts to resolve family issues have been exhausted. Despite the myths, foster kids aren't bad. These minors experience a lot of trauma and can't always express themselves properly. When they are placed with a foster family, they're scared and need love. Samaritas is one of the best agencies to help them and foster parents work through the process.

"We're living in extraordinary times where unresolved mental health issues are at the root of violent events and discord," said Laura Mitchell, Executive Director of Foster Care for Samaritas. "Giving troubled kids love, support, and accountability can help turn their lives around when they need it most. The strongest of us must do what we can to help older foster kids become healthy adults who can manage personal conflicts."

Today's foster kids are dealing with trauma derived from living in homes where adults are suffering from substance use disorders, mental illness, and PTSD. Children in homes like this can also develop the same issues. Some of these same foster kids who have experienced this trauma may eventually express suicidal thoughts, and others, without proper intervention, may act out with violence. These behavioral issues make it difficult for them to be placed in a licensed foster home. Licensing more adults with a track record of dealing with those challenging issues could be a solution.

To boost education on the subject, Samaritas is hosting a virtual Foster Care Town Hall on May 11 at 11 a.m., to offer the community a realistic discussion about why experienced foster parents are needed to help foster children with troubling behavior patterns. Attendees will also walk away, understanding why severe behavioral issues among children are seemingly rising. Panelists include Demetrius Starling, executive director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Children's Services Agency (CSA), Brenda Baker-Mbacke, CASA Director, CARE House of Oakland County, and Laura Mitchell from Samaritas.

Visit samaritas.co/FosterCareTownHall to join this discussion. Foster care licensing information and more are available at Samaritas.org/fostercare. Samaritas stories about the experiences of real foster families are available on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

