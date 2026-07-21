SAMBAZON® Açaí Bowls Opens at Miami International Airport

Global Açaí Leader Brings Fresh, Better-for-You Dining to One of the Nation's Busiest International Gateways

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers passing through Miami International Airport (MIA) can now enjoy handcrafted Açaí bowls and smoothies with the opening of SAMBAZON® Açaí Bowls in Concourse D's North Terminal Marketplace near Gate D29. The new quick-service concept delivers fresh, nourishing options for travelers, airline crews, and airport employees seeking convenient meals made with high-quality ingredients.

SAMBAZON Acai Bowls logo SAMBAZON Acai Bowls kiosk - Miami Airport

Designed for today's on-the-go traveler, SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls offers fully customizable bowls made with the brand's signature Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí and topped with fresh fruit, granola, nuts, seeds, and other wholesome ingredients. The menu also features protein bowls, superfood smoothies, and convenient grab-and-go items, providing satisfying options throughout the day.

As the world's first Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí company and the largest exporter of Açaí from Brazil, SAMBAZON has pioneered the category for more than 25 years. Through its vertically integrated supply chain and two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, the company ensures exceptional quality, transparency, and traceability—from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.

The Miami opening marks SAMBAZON's latest airport location as the brand continues expanding its presence in major travel hubs, meeting growing consumer demand for fresh, better-for-you dining while on the move.

"We're proud to introduce SAMBAZON to Miami International Airport," said Ryan Black, Co-Founder and CEO of SAMBAZON. "Miami is one of the world's great gateway cities, with a vibrant culture and a deep appreciation for fresh, tropical flavors, making it a natural home for our brand. We're excited to share the energy and flavor of our Certified Açaí with the millions of travelers who pass through MIA each year."

Operated by the ACDBE-certified principals of Verge Group LLC, SAMBAZON at Miami International Airport combines premium ingredients with fast, convenient service to deliver a fresh dining experience.

"We're proud to partner with SAMBAZON to bring one of the most recognized names in Açaí to Miami International Airport," said Tran Nguyen, principal of Verge Group. "Today's travelers are looking for fresh, high-quality food that's both convenient and satisfying, and we're excited to deliver exactly that with a concept that complements Miami's vibrant culinary culture and elevates the airport dining experience."

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is located in Concourse D's North Terminal Marketplace near Gate D29 and is open daily from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

About SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is a modern fast food concept redefining what it means to eat well on the go. Created by SAMBAZON, the pioneer and global leader in Açaí, the menu features handcrafted Açaí bowls, superfood smoothies, traditional Brazilian cheese bread, and other wholesome offerings made for today's traveler. Recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the world's Unforgettable Airport Meals, every bowl and smoothie is made with SAMBAZON's Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí, wild harvested in the Brazilian Amazon and produced in the company's two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities. With more than 25 years of category leadership, SAMBAZON is committed to exceptional quality, transparency, and traceability—from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand. To learn more, visit www.sambazon.com or follow @sambazon on Instagram.

About Verge Group LLC

Verge Group LLC is an Atlanta-based airport food and beverage concessions company. Principal Tran Nguyen brings more than a decade of experience operating premier restaurant brands at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Today, Verge Group continues to grow its portfolio with a guest-centered approach, delivering best-in-class dining experiences across its airport locations.

About Miami International Airport

Miami International Airport, America's busiest airport for international freight and the second busiest for international passengers, is receiving an unprecedented investment of $14 billion in capital improvements and maintenance upgrades. MIA offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport and is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating $212 billion in business revenue and approximately 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida annually.

SOURCE SAMBAZON