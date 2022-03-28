Same-Day Delivery Market in the US: 18.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Size from 2020 to 2025

Same-Day Delivery Market in US Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline among others

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: End-user (B2C, B2B, and C2C) and Service (regular service, priority service, and rush service)

Vendor Insights-

The same-day delivery market in the US is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.- The company offers Same-Day Delivery services which includes Online Order Entry, Package Tracking and Reporting, and Courier Service Specialists available online or by phone.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The same-day delivery market share growth in the US by the B2C segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing Internet penetration and online shopping have significantly contributed to the growth of B2C e-commerce in the US. E-tailers are adopting reduced lead time as a competitive edge to survive in the market. Moreover, the demand for parcel delivery from each end-user (individual placing orders) varies. End-users are willing to pay extra for the fast delivery of products. The change in requirements of e-tailers and end-users is boosting the demand for same-day delivery services in the B2C e-commerce market in US.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Same-Day Delivery Market in US Driver:

Growing B2C e-commerce market in the US:

The B2C e-commerce industry in the US accounted for the major share of the overall retail sales. Because of the increasing Internet penetration and online shopping, the B2C e-commerce segment is gaining prominence in the US. Key vendors such as UPS and FedEx are offering parcel delivery services to this market. End-users are willing to pay extra money for quick delivery of their products, and the time demand for parcel delivery varies with each customer. The e-retailers are offering reduced lead time to sustain competitively in the same-day grocery delivery market. Also, consumers demand same-day delivery for products such as food and luxury items such as jewelry, along with the high delivery cost.

Same-Day Delivery Market in US Trend:

Automation in the same-day delivery market:

Autonomous logistics is expected to gain popularity in the same-day delivery market, owing to the rising costs of fuel, maintenance, and labor negatively affecting the profitability of logistics players. To sustain in the highly competitive market, many logistics players offering same-day delivery services have been investing in autonomous logistics. Autonomous logistics is expected to gradually start replacing manual interaction as the former provides accurate outcomes by reducing labor errors. In addition, it reduces the duration of logistics operations by around 80%-85%. Other innovations include the evolving Internet of Things in the logistics domain that can connect anything virtually. It helps in warehouse picking operations. The robotic spending in the US logistics market is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

Same-Day Delivery Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.31% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.82 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.50 Performing market contribution US at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Regular service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Priority service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rush service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.

Courier Express

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

Last Mile Logistics

Power Link Expedite Corp.

Target Corp.

United Parcel Service Inc.

USA Couriers

Couriers Zipline

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

