SAMHSA Selects ICF for $1.2 Billion Mental Health IDIQ

Company Holds Prime Position in Four of Six Domains to Support Behavioral Health Programs

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recently selected global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) as an awardee under its multiple-award recompete indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the agency's mission of reducing the impact of substance use and mental illness on America's communities.

The five-year IDIQ has a ceiling value of $1.2 billion across all awardees. A total of six domain areas were awarded under the IDIQ: five for large contractors, one for small contractors. ICF is eligible to compete as a prime contractor in four of the five large contractor domains. They include evaluation, communications, statistical projects and training and technical assistance. ICF also holds subcontractor positions on the remaining two domains: policy and program support.

ICF will bring its full range of capabilities in data analytics, aggregation and accessibility; innovative research and evaluation methods; communications and media relations; program delivery and support; digital modernization; and more to support SAMHSA's behavioral health programs.

"Through our long-standing work with SAMHSA, we understand firsthand the agency's incredible impact on preventing suicide and substance abuse, promoting and treating mental illness and substance use disorders, and enhancing behavioral health equity," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president for public sector. "We look forward to continuing to support SAMHSA in leading the federal effort to improve the lives of individuals living with mental and substance use disorders."

ICF has partnered with SAMHSA for over 30 years, supporting numerous priority initiatives including providing timely access to substance use and mental health trends, improving children's mental health and wellness, and addressing other issues such as underage drinking, suicide prevention, behavioral health treatment court collaboratives, supported employment and more.

ICF combines deep domain and scientific expertise with leading-edge technology solutions to help public health clients address their greatest challenges and design solutions that increase understanding of disease causation and improve outcomes for all populations.

Read more about ICF's federal health and digital modernization services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF