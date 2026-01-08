SAMI Chat from eschbach Wins 2026 IoT Breakthrough Award for AI Innovation

eschbach receives prestigious award for their new embedded AI assistant.

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eschbach, provider of the intelligent operations platform Shiftconnector®, has received the 2026 IoT Breakthrough Award for its AI-powered innovation, SAMI Chat, at the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards.

SAMI Chat is designed to transform pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing by capturing institutional knowledge and converting complex plant data into actionable insights. The technology helps improve efficiency, ensure compliance and advance operational excellence.

"Innovation is etched into the DNA of eschbach, and winning the IoT Breakthrough Award for SAMI Chat is powerful validation that we are successfully pushing the boundaries of what AI can do in manufacturing," said Andreas Eschbach, founder and CEO of eschbach. "This achievement reflects our team's vision: by focusing on simple, intuitive user experiences, we unlock deep institutional knowledge and enable a new level of operational excellence across the process industries."

Developed in collaboration with leading pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers, SAMI Chat represents the next generation of industrial efficiency. More than an AI assistant, it acts as a digital co-pilot that allows users to ask questions in natural language and instantly search company data for accurate answers. By making decades of institutional knowledge accessible in seconds, SAMI Chat helps teams across an organization make faster, safer and smarter decisions.

The IoT Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation and technology that push boundaries and inspire progress across the industry. The program highlights companies and products that accelerate advancements in IoT through collaboration and discussion.

With global headquarters in Southern Germany and North American headquarters in Boston, MA, eschbach is the premier enterprise software developer for intelligent operations platforms in pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing. Shiftconnector, eschbach's award-winning solution, incorporates AI technology to help manufacturing teams take charge of facility operations, process safety, asset performance, and production quality. Developed in collaboration with industry leaders, Shiftconnector transforms digital manufacturing operations by enabling managers, operators, and technicians to achieve the highest level of team communication and operational excellence. Trusted worldwide by leading companies such as Merck, BASF, and Bayer, eschbach empowers process industries to drive efficiency and compliance across the globe.

