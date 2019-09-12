Samir Pandiri Elected to the Board of the International Securities Services Association

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is pleased to announce that the International Securities Services Association (ISSA) has elected Samir Pandiri, President of Broadridge International, to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Samir to our Board of Directors. His experience and global outlook, coupled with his deep technology and operations expertise, will provide a strong perspective in helping further ISSA's mission," said Lee Waite, ISSA Chairman.

A neutral non-profit association domiciled in Zurich (Switzerland), ISSA was conceived as an idea in 1975 for an association of securities services providers from across the globe. This organisation is designed to disseminate information on the developments in the rapidly changing securities markets and to offer securities operations professionals a forum to exchange ideas and issues of interest. ISSA has grown to have more than 110 member institutions, such as custodian banks, clearing organisations, central depositories, stock exchanges, brokers and asset managers in about 50 countries.

"I am honoured to be elected to the Board, to represent Broadridge, and I look forward to working together to develop and promote industry solutions that create efficiencies and mitigate risk across the global securities services industry," said Pandiri. "ISSA's work resonates with Broadridge and our efforts to drive the innovation roadmap and develop solutions that allow our clients to get ahead of today's challenges and capitalize on tomorrow's opportunities."

As president of Broadridge International, Pandiri is responsible for the company's rapidly growing Post-Trade Technology, Global Proxy, and Asset Management Data and Technology businesses outside of North America, with a special focus on Europe and Asia. Before joining Broadridge in June, he was Global CEO of BNY's Asset Servicing Division and a member of BNY Mellon's senior leadership team. Prior to that, Pandiri was CEO of BNY's Shareowner Services Division where he was responsible for the successful turnaround and sale of the equity administration services business. Previously, he was responsible for the international corporate trust business, where he led the deal team managing an asset swap transaction with JPMorgan Chase. Before joining BNY Mellon, Pandiri spent 11 years at JPMorgan Chase, where he lived in both Hong Kong and London for extensive periods. His early career was spent with Bankers Trust in New York.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500®Index, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than US $7 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs over 11,000 full-time associates in 18 countries.

