Samir Pandiri Joins Broadridge as President of Broadridge International

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, today announced the appointment of Samir Pandiri as President of Broadridge International. Based in London, Pandiri will be responsible for Broadridge's rapidly growing Post-Trade Technology, Global Proxy, and Asset Management Data and Technology businesses outside of North America with a special focus on Europe and Asia.

Most recently, Pandiri was Global CEO of BNY's Asset Servicing Division and a member of BNY Mellon's senior leadership team. Prior to that, he was CEO of BNY's Shareowner Services Division where he was responsible for the successful turnaround and sale of the equity administration services business. Previously, he was responsible for the international corporate trust business, where he led the deal team managing an asset swap transaction with JPMorgan Chase. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Pandiri spent 11 years at JPMorgan Chase, where he lived in both Hong Kong and London for extensive periods. His early career was spent with Bankers Trust in New York.

Pandiri will leverage his global experience, deep technology and operations expertise, and record of launching successful growth initiatives to continue building Broadridge International, one of the fastest growing parts of Broadridge the past five years. "Samir's breadth of experience and global outlook makes him a strong addition to the Broadridge team and the ideal person to help Broadridge International continue its growth," said Tom Carey, President Broadridge Global Technology and Operations. "Samir will help us continue to expand our international reach in support of our goal to provide industry solutions for critical but non-differentiating solutions to financial services companies around the world."

Pandiri said, "I am excited to further develop and drive Broadridge's work globally. There is a huge market need outside of North America for what Broadridge does. Broadridge International's progress the past five years is only the beginning, and I look forward to helping clients around the globe get ahead of today's challenges to capitalize on what's next."

Pandiri holds bachelor's and master's degrees in chemical engineering and an M.B.A. in finance, all from Columbia University, and has served as a senior advisor to the Boston Consulting Group.

