Samira Rafaela Joins Syndio's Advisory Board

Former Member of the European Parliament and trailblazing co-architect of the EU Pay Transparency

Directive to advise Syndio's European strategy

SEATTLE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio , the industry pioneer in global pay transparency solutions, today announced that Samira Rafaela has joined its Advisory Board. A trailblazing leader in pay transparency, Rafaela brings deep expertise in European labor policy and compliance, particularly in relation to the EU Pay Transparency Directive, which she co-negotiated and led through the legislative process.

As a former Member of the European Parliament (2019–2024), Rafaela was instrumental in shaping international trade and labor policies through her roles as Member of the Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality and Member of the Committee on International Trade. Her work as lead negotiator for the EU Pay Transparency Directive and her leadership in international policy development make her uniquely positioned to support Syndio's continued growth and impact in Europe. With her deep expertise, Syndio and its customers gain foresight into Europe's evolving pay landscape—navigating implementation of the EU Pay Transparency Directive and future legislation—not just to meet regulations, but to turn pay transparency into a strategic business advantage.

"Joining Syndio's Advisory Board is a natural extension of my strong commitment to advancing pay transparency and my work in the European Parliament," said Samira Rafaela. "As the EU Member States prepare for the implementation of the EU Pay Transparency Directive, organizations need the right solutions and expertise to not only comply with regulations but to build fair, consistent pay for all. Syndio is leading the way in this mission, and I'm honored to stay part of this mission by joining Syndio's Advisory Board."

Syndio's Advisory Board serves as a strategic partner to the company's executive leadership and Board of Directors, providing insights to shape the company's growth, product evolution, and response to emerging market trends. Rafaela will play a critical role in advising Syndio and its leadership within the evolving regulatory landscape.

"Samira is an exceptional leader who has been at the forefront of pay transparency in Europe," said Maria Colacurcio, CEO of Syndio. "Her leadership in shaping the EU Pay Transparency Directive and international policy experience will be invaluable in helping Syndio and our customers not only meet pay reporting requirements, but go further to unlock the future of intelligent pay — where pay decisions are compliant, consistent, and tied to better business outcomes."

Syndio is the trusted partner for multinational organizations seeking to analyze their pay practices, streamline compliance reporting, and make smarter, data-driven pay decisions at scale. As the EU Pay Transparency Directive sets new pay transparency standards across the region, Syndio empowers companies with expert-backed, free resources like the Pay Gap Reporting Hub and modern solutions, such as Global Pay Reports , which centralize and streamline complex reporting efforts.

Rafaela's appointment to the Advisory Board reinforces Syndio's unique blend of technology, data analysis, and expert advice, further positioning Syndio as a global leader in helping organizations meet and exceed pay transparency regulations. Rafaela also serves as a Visiting Fellow at Cornell University Global Labor Institute (ILR School), and Advisory Board member for the organization, Rise and Lead Women.

About Syndio:

Syndio is the industry pioneer in global pay transparency solutions, helping organizations analyze pay equity, streamline compliance reporting, and make smart pay decisions at scale. Through its enterprise-grade solutions and embedded expertise, Syndio empowers 30% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies — who collectively represent over 10 million employees — to stay on top of compulsory legal requirements, develop custom strategies, and deliver results faster, more cost effectively.