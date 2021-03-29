Samsara Named Winner in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Using trillions of IoT data points, Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud helps more than 20,000 customers improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. More specifically, Samsara's AI safety solution uses sensors and AI-enabled cameras to bring insights to customers in real-time. Some of these insights include: distracted driving detection, real-time incident alerts, and preventative in-cab coaching, all of which are used by customers to protect drivers from potential accidents and to lower costs.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a winner of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence awards," said Ingo Wiegand, senior director of product management at Samsara. "Our differentiated AI safety solution enables customers to take a more proactive approach to their safety initiatives and as a result, can identify opportunities for driver recognition and training, lower insurance premiums, and in some cases, even prevent road accidents before they occur."

Wiegand continued, "The value of Samsara's AI safety solution is measured in real lives and real dollars saved, which is why it has seen rapid growth and adoption in the market."

Samsara's AI safety solution is an integral part of its Connected Operations Cloud. This video technology powered by computer vision enables customers to improve safety across their operations and protect employees in real-time.

"We are so proud to name Samsara as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program", said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Samsara was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

