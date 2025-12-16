Samson Food Co Ltd Expands Product Lineup as a Traditional Food Specialist Centered on Hwangto Salt and Fish Sauce

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Food Co Ltd, an agricultural corporation specializing in traditional foods based on hwangto salt and fermented anchovy extract, is accelerating the development of healthier food products while modernizing Korea's culinary heritage.

Recently, the company expanded its lineup of processed seafood products utilizing hwangto salt and fish sauce, introducing vacuum-packed series such as Hwangto Salt Mackerel and Hwangto Barley Yellow Croaker. In particular, the newly launched premium "Wang-Wang Series," featuring increased portion sizes, is designed for the gift market and is being actively distributed through online malls and regional specialty stores.

Located in Jangseong-gun, South Jeolla Province, Samson Food Co Ltd is a specialized manufacturer and distributor of hwangto salt and fermented food ingredients. Its flagship product, Directly Roasted Alkaline Salt with Hwangto, is produced by roasting salt at high temperatures in hwangto earthenware jars to remove impurities and enhance alkaline properties. The product has gained popularity across various consumer segments, including oral care, cooking, and gift markets.

In addition, the company's 15-year-aged fermented anchovy extract and anchovy-based soy sauce are recognized for delivering deep, natural umami flavors without the use of chemical additives, highlighting the value of traditional fermentation methods.

A company representative stated, "Hwangto symbolizes purification. Our philosophy is to create the best taste through honest ingredients and the patience of time, without going against nature." The new products have been available for full-scale distribution since October and can be purchased through the company's official online store as well as distribution channels across South Jeolla Province.

SOURCE Samson Food Co Ltd