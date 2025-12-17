Samson Sky CEO Receives Global Innovator Award at Congressional Ceremony on Capitol Hill

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Sky CEO Sam Bousfield, designer of the Switchblade Flying Car, was the honored recipient of the GSA Global Innovator Award 2025 at a recent Congressional Ceremony on Capitol Hill. The ceremony took place on Thursday, December 11th and was attended by several members of the U.S. Congress.

Samson Sky CEO Sam Bousfield (center), designer of the Switchblade Flying Car, was awarded the Global Innovator Award at a recent Congressional Ceremony on Capitol Hill by U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis (IL), (right) Member of the House Ways and Means Committee and Ranking Member of the Worker and Family Support Subcommittee and U.S. Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson (IL), (left) Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Member of the House Agriculture Committee. The Switchblade fits a standard garage and is driven to a nearby airport using highways or local roads. There, it transforms from driving to flying mode in three minutes at the push of a button.

Bousfield was awarded with the GSA Global Innovator Award 2025 by U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis (IL), Member of the House Ways and Means Committee and Ranking Member of the Worker and Family Support Subcommittee. Following this, Bousfield was presented with a U.S. Congressional Medallion along with a U.S. Congressional Proclamation by U.S. Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson (IL), Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Member of the House Agriculture Committee.

These awards recognize Bousfield and chronicle his leadership and achievements in the recent launching of the Switchblade Flying Car. The Congressional Proclamation states: "Bousfield had created what is arguably the only viable flying car ever produced. It meets three key requirements: high performance in both modes, reasonable price, and full protection of the wings and tail on the ground to provide safety and insurability while driving."

Further, his recently released Vertical Take-Off (VTOL) vehicle designs have won support and admiration from leading logistics companies. Advanced aerodynamic engineering studies show the remotely piloted VTOL vehicles capable of shattering records for VTOL lift capability.

The inspiring event was hosted by Dr. Vijay G. Prabhakar, Chairman of GSA Global Eye Magazine USA, a publication which reaches tens of millions and recognizes exemplary work in transforming communities and advancing a broader spirit of empowerment and innovation. Bousfield was one of 20 awardees from across the U.S., all of whom are trailblazers being recognized by the U.S. Congress for achievements in their respective fields, and which are making a global impact.

"My basic purpose is simply to help people," stated Bousfield. "I just have a technically oriented way of doing that. The Switchblade helps people save half the time in their regional travel, so they're spending less time on the road. This gives them more time to do what they want to do, whether it's business or pleasure, or spending time with family." He further stated, about his VTOL vehicle plans, "The VTOL aircraft will help businesses move their goods faster and more securely to keep up with the rapid pace of the electronic age."

The Switchblade Flying Car, which had its successful official First Flight in Nov. 2023 is a hybrid-electric vehicle with sports car performance, accelerating from 0–60 mph/97 km/h in 5 seconds with a top speed of 125 mph/201 km/h. With seating for two plus luggage, it is a high-performance aircraft, with an estimated 160 mph/257 km/h cruise speed. Using premium auto gas, it flies up to 500 miles/805 km at 13,000 ft on a single tank. For safety and insurance, all flying surfaces are enclosed within the vehicle while in driving mode.

Samson Sky, makers of the Switchblade, has nearly 2,700 reservations from over 50 countries, including every U.S. state – representing more than $600MM USD in future revenue. Samson Sky plans future certified commercial Switchblades for an economical Express Courier Service, funded by Accredited Investors around the world. Estimated pricing is $200,000 USD.

