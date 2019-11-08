Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker Carried Away Convertible Bag Selected As One Of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things

As Oprah says in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine , "This backpack with built-in clutch can be worn in five ways, including as a crossbody and a tote. Sarah Jessica Parker herself showed me how much she can fit inside, and even Mary Poppins would be impressed."

Through a collaboration between the luggage giant and the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand, the powerful pair marries Samsonite's famed reputation in travel goods with signature hallmarks authentic to Sarah Jessica Parker. The convertible bag is equal parts fashion and function, and can be worn five ways – as a shoulder bag, a crossbody, a handheld, a backpack or a removable crossbody. The bag includes: nylon fabric with water-resistant coating, a RFID protective lining, a padded laptop compartment, a SmartSleeve™ feature, and many convenient pockets to carry everything for work, travel or play. Available in black with a colorful, bold, removable and adjustable strap, the bag retails for $195.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win every item, including the Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker Carried Away Convertible, on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (www.oprahmag.com/12days), which runs from November 27 through December 8.

To see the full list of items please visit www.oprahmag.com/oprah-favorite-things-2019.

The December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, featuring the Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker Carried Away Convertible bag on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 19.

