Samsonite Group S.A. Announces CFO Transition

Reza Taleghani to Step Down for Role at Another Company

Company to Initiate Comprehensive Search for Successor

MANSFIELD, Mass. and HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite S.A. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company", "Samsonite", "our", "us" or "we"; SEHK stock code: 1910), the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company and a leader in global lifestyle bags, today announced that Reza Taleghani, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer, has informed Samsonite of his intention to step down for a role at another company. Mr. Taleghani plans to remain with Samsonite through January 2026 to ensure continuity and a smooth transition.

Samsonite will initiate a search process to identify a new CFO and an announcement will be made in due course regarding such appointment.

"Since joining Samsonite in 2018, Reza has been instrumental in helping navigate our company through macroeconomic uncertainty and positioning our business for long-term profitable growth," said Kyle Gendreau, Chief Executive Officer of Samsonite. "I am grateful for his support and guidance, and on behalf of all of us at Samsonite we thank him for his contributions and wish him continued success in his next chapter."

"I am proud to have served as CFO over the past seven years and to have partnered with Kyle and leaders across the organization to be a part of Samsonite through its strategic evolution," Mr. Taleghani said. "While now is the right time for me to take on a new challenge professionally, I look forward to seeing all that Samsonite's talented global team accomplishes moving forward."

Mr. Taleghani has confirmed that his departure is not a result of disagreement with Samsonite's independent auditor, Board of Directors or other members of management on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or internal controls and that there is no matter in relation to his departure that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

About Samsonite Group

With a heritage dating back 115 years, Samsonite Group S.A. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company", "Samsonite", "our", "us" or "we") is the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company and a leader in global lifestyle bags. We own and operate a portfolio of customer-centric and iconic brands, led by Samsonite, TUMI, and American Tourister, that empower our customers' journeys with globally trusted, innovative and increasingly sustainable products. Building on our long history of industry leadership, the Company's vision is to create a path toward a more sustainable future for its industry. The Company is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags and travel accessories throughout the world, primarily under the Samsonite, TUMI, and American Tourister brand names as well as other owned and licensed brand names. The Company sells its products through a variety of wholesale distribution channels, through its company-operated retail stores and through e-commerce. The Company sells its products primarily in Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK").

