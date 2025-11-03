SAMSONITE GROUP S.A. ANNOUNCES DEBT REFINANCING TO EXTEND DEBT MATURITIES PRICES SENIOR NOTES DUE 2033 AND NEW TERM LOAN B FACILITY AND COMPLETES SYNDICATION OF NEW SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES

MANSFIELD, Mass. and HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite Group S.A. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company", "our", "us" or "we"; SEHK stock code: 1910), the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company and a leader in global lifestyle bags, today announced the refinancing of its senior notes and senior credit facilities.

The Company is optimizing its debt structure by refinancing its senior notes and senior credit facilities. The offering of the senior notes was priced on October 30, 2025. The term loan B facility was priced, and the syndication and allocation of the senior credit facilities was completed, on October 31, 2025. The refinancing will extend debt maturities to 5 years for the Company's term loan A, 7 years for the Company's term loan B, and 7.25 years for the senior notes and will modestly increase available liquidity. The refinancing will not result in a significant change in the Company's cash interest expense. Furthermore, the Company intends to implement an interest rate swap strategy that seeks to maintain the balance between fixed and floating interest rate exposure in line with its historical mix.

Closing of the senior credit facilities is expected on or about November 6, 2025 and the issue date for the senior notes is expected on or about November 11, 2025.

Mr. Kyle Gendreau, Samsonite Group's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The refinancing is well received in the debt markets and we appreciate the support of our lenders. The fact that we were able to extend the maturities across all tranches of our corporate debt without a significant change in our cash interest expense underscores investors' confidence in the strength of our business and its bright long-term prospects. We are well positioned to continue investing in the business to support sales growth and drive long-term value creation."

For more information about the terms of the transactions please refer to the Announcement published by the Company on the HKEX news website and the Company's investor relations website.

About Samsonite Group

With a heritage dating back 115 years, Samsonite Group S.A. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company", "our", "us" or "we") is the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company and a leader in global lifestyle bags. We own and operate a portfolio of customer-centric and iconic brands, led by Samsonite, TUMI, and American Tourister, that empower our customers' journeys with globally trusted, innovative and increasingly sustainable products. Building on our long history of industry leadership, the Company's vision is to create a path toward a more sustainable future for its industry. The Company is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags and travel accessories throughout the world, primarily under the Samsonite, TUMI, and American Tourister brand names as well as other owned and licensed brand names. The Company sells its products through a variety of wholesale distribution channels, through its company-operated retail stores and through e-commerce. The Company sells its products primarily in Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK").

