Samsonite International S.A. Announces Final Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

HONG KONG, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite International S.A. ("Samsonite" or "the Company", together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "the Group"; SEHK stock code: 1910), the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company, today announced its final results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Overview

Commenting on the results, Mr. Kyle Gendreau, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Samsonite has demonstrated outstanding agility and resilience in navigating the unprecedented challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the sharp reduction in sales caused by this extraordinary crisis, we quickly implemented a comprehensive program to cut costs, conserve cash, manage working capital and right-size the business. These initiatives, along with our dedicated teams, strong brands, global scale and diversified sourcing base and supply chain, strengthened Samsonite's ability to weather the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue investing in the business for the long term. We are encouraged by the resulting improvements in our performance during the second half of 2020, especially in bringing our cash burn1 down to almost breakeven during the fourth quarter of 2020. We are confident that our proven ability to react, adapt and innovate positions Samsonite to achieve sustainable growth, profitability and shareholder value creation in a post-pandemic world."

During 2020, the Group realized over US$670 million of in-year cash savings, driven primarily by substantial and timely reductions in marketing spend and non-marketing fixed operating expenses, a virtual freeze on capital expenditures and software purchases, plus the temporary suspension of the Company's annual cash distribution to shareholders. Furthermore, the Group achieved a sizeable reduction in inventories in 2020. These initiatives together produced a positive impact of close to US$800 million, and enabled the Group to achieve significant reductions in its total cash burn1 from (US$166.7) million during the second quarter of 2020 to (US$67.7) million during the third quarter of 2020 and (US$3.6) million during the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Group's net sales decreased by 26.1%2 year-on-year during the first quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 mainly impacted markets in Asia. The year-on-year decline in net sales widened to 77.9%2 during the second quarter of 2020 when most of the Group's markets were subject to government-mandated lockdowns. As governments loosened social-distancing restrictions and markets around the world began to reopen, the year-on-year decline in the Group's net sales moderated to 64.7%2 during the third quarter of 2020, and further improved to a year-on-year decrease of 58.1%2 during the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Samsonite's net sales decreased by US$2,102.1 million, or 57.5%2, to US$1,536.7 million.

As a result of the prompt and comprehensive cost reduction actions combined with the gradual improvement in net sales, the Group's Adjusted EBITDA3 improved from a loss of US$127.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, when the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Samsonite's business were most pronounced, to a loss of US$50.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and a loss of US$45.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, the Group's Asia region attained positive Adjusted EBITDA3 in both the third and fourth quarters of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group's Adjusted EBITDA3 decreased by US$711.0 million to a loss of US$218.8 million, compared to earnings of US$492.2 million for 2019. The Group recorded an Adjusted Net Loss4 of US$406.1 million in 2020, compared to an Adjusted Net Income4 of US$215.9 million for 2019.

The Group took a number of steps to enhance its liquidity5 and its financial flexibility6 during the first half of 2020. These actions, along with the headway the Group made in minimizing cash burn, enabled Samsonite to end 2020 with liquidity of approximately US$1.5 billion7, well in excess of the US$500 million minimum liquidity required by the amended financial covenants under the Company's credit agreement6.

Mr. Gendreau remarked, "Looking ahead, we are cautiously optimistic about the future. While the availability and distribution of vaccines have brightened prospects for the global economy, the full rollout will take time and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in late 2020 and early 2021 has temporarily slowed the pace of recovery. We are monitoring the situation closely and will maintain our people-first approach, prioritizing the health and well-being of our employees, customers, business partners and consumers around the world."

Despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in late 2020 and the resulting reinstatement of travel restrictions and social-distancing measures in certain markets around the world, our net sales performance has continued to gradually improve, with a year-on-year net sales decline of 58.1%2 during the fourth quarter of 2020 and 64.7%2 during the third quarter of 2020. In anticipation of the continued impact from COVID-19, the Group will carry on exercising caution in managing its business, and remains focused on identifying and implementing further cost reduction and cash conservation initiatives, as well as keeping a tight rein on its capital expenditures and software investments in 2021. With its substantial liquidity position, Samsonite is in a solid financial position to navigate the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Gendreau continued, "Despite the disruptions from COVID-19, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy, leveraging Samsonite's century-plus heritage of innovation, our global platform, and our complementary portfolio of brands with regionally tailored products covering a diverse set of categories and price points, to extend our leadership and drive long-term growth. We continue to invest in developing and launching new products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. Launches of the Proxis™ hard-shell suitcase collection and the Konnect-I smart backpack during 2020 were well received by consumers and the media, and we are confident our future innovations can achieve similar success."

Mr. Gendreau concluded, "We have in place a pipeline full of exciting and competitive new products to meet demand when travel resumes. We are particularly excited about a very promising new product launch planned for the first half of 2021: the Magnum Eco hard-shell luggage collection. Ultra-light in weight, with its shell and interior manufactured using 100% post-consumer recycled materials, Magnum Eco is our most sustainable luggage to date, and an important milestone in 'Our Responsible Journey' to lead the luggage and bag industry in sustainability. We will also maintain our focus on non-travel products in 2021 while waiting for the rebound in global travel and tourism."

"We are heartened by the sequential improvements in our performance during the last two quarters of 2020, which clearly show that our hard work has begun to yield positive impacts on the business, and the team is feeling energized about the coming recovery. I am confident that Samsonite will emerge from this global health crisis well positioned to address changing customer needs and travel trends in the post-pandemic world."

Table 1: Key Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

US$ millions, except per share data Year ended December 31,

2020 Year ended December 31,

2019 Percentage

increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 Percentage

increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 excl. foreign currency effects2 Net sales 1,536.7 3,638.8 (57.8)% (57.5)% Operating profit (loss)8 (1,266.2) 283.0 nm nm Operating profit (loss)

excluding impairment charges,

restructuring charges and costs

related to profit improvement

initiatives8, 9 (282.9) 385.4 nm nm Profit (loss) attributable to the

equity holders8 (1,277.7) 132.5 nm nm Adjusted Net Income (Loss)4 (406.1) 215.9 nm nm Adjusted EBITDA3 (218.8) 492.2 nm nm Adjusted EBITDA Margin10 (14.2)% 13.5%



Basic and diluted earnings

(loss) per share – US$ per share (0.891) 0.093 nm nm Adjusted basic and diluted

earnings (loss) per share11 – US$ per share (0.283) 0.151 nm nm

nm – Not meaningful.

The Group's performance for the year ended December 31, 2020 is discussed in greater detail below.

Net Sales

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments around the world adopted various measures in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, including restrictions on travel, temporary closure of non-essential businesses and imposition of quarantine and other social-distancing measures. These measures, along with the overall impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, have impacted businesses worldwide, including Samsonite. The combination of reduced demand for the Group's products as a result of significant reductions in travel and discretionary spending among consumers, along with the temporary closure of the Group's wholesale and retail points-of-sale, resulted in a sharp decline in the Group's net sales across all regions, brands and distribution channels.

The Group's net sales decreased by 26.1%2 year-on-year during the first quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 mainly impacted markets in Asia. The year-on-year decline in net sales widened to 77.9%2 during the second quarter of 2020 when most of the Group's markets underwent government mandated lockdowns. As governments loosened social distancing restrictions and markets around the world began to reopen, the year-on-year decline in the Group's net sales moderated to 64.7%2 during the third quarter of 2020, and further improved to a year-on-year decrease of 58.1%2 during the fourth quarter of 2020. Overall, the Group's net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased by US$2,102.1 million, or 57.5%2, compared to the previous year.

The resurgence in COVID-19 cases in early 2021 and the resulting reinstatement of travel restrictions and social distancing measures in certain markets around the world have caused an approximately 53%2 year-on-year decrease in the Group's net sales during the first two months of 2021.

Net Sales Performance by Region

North America

The Group's net sales in North America began to improve after declining by 74.0%2 year-on-year during the second quarter of 2020. Net sales in North America recorded a year-on-year decrease of 64.3%2 during the third quarter of 2020, followed by a year-on-year decrease of 56.6%2 during the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group recorded net sales of US$602.5 million in North America, a decrease of 55.8%2 compared to 2019.

During 2020, the Group recorded year-on-year net sales decreases of 55.5% in the United States and 63.0%2 in Canada.

Asia

The Group's net sales in Asia began to improve after declining by 75.6%2 year-on-year during the second quarter of 2020. Net sales in Asia recorded a year-on-year decrease of 63.4%2 during the third quarter of 2020, followed by a year-on-year decrease of 56.1%2 during the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group's recorded net sales of US$558.6 million in Asia, a decrease of 57.5%2 compared to 2019.

During 2020, the Group recorded year-on-year net sales decreases of 46.0%2 in China, 47.9%2 in Japan, 57.1%2 in South Korea, 64.0%2 in India and 71.5%2 in Hong Kong12.

Europe

The Group's net sales in Europe began to improve after declining by 85.7%2 year-on-year during the second quarter of 2020. Net sales in Europe recorded a year-on-year decrease of 65.7%2 during the third quarter of 2020, followed by a year-on-year decrease of 67.1%2 during the fourth quarter of 2020 as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases affected net sales performance. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group's recorded net sales of US$302.5 million in Europe, a decrease of 61.7%2 compared to 2019.

During 2020, the Group recorded year-on-year net sales decreases of 60.6%2 in Germany, 61.8%2 in Italy, 64.5%2 in France, 55.3%2 in Russia, 65.8%2 in Spain and 77.0%2 in the United Kingdom13.

Latin America

The Group's net sales in Latin America began to improve after declining by 94.3%2 year-on-year during the second quarter of 2020. Net sales in Latin America recorded a year-on-year decrease of 74.2%2 during the third quarter of 2020, followed by a year-on-year decrease of 43.2%2 during the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group recorded net sales of US$71.2 million in Latin America, a decrease of 51.8%2 compared to 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group recorded year-on-year net sales decreases of 36.3%2 in Chile and 72.6%2 in Mexico.

Table 2: Net Sales by Region

Region14 Year ended

December 31, 2020 US$ millions Year ended

December 31, 2019 US$ millions Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 excl. foreign currency effects2 North America 602.5 1,363.4 (55.8)% (55.8)% Asia 558.6 1,313.4 (57.5)% (57.5)% Europe 302.5 792.2 (61.8)% (61.7)% Latin America 71.2 166.7 (57.3)% (51.8)%

Net Sales Performance by Brand and Product Category

The Group's core brands Samsonite, Tumi and American Tourister were all significantly impacted by the decline in travel and tourism. The Group responded by putting greater emphasis on the non-travel15 product lines sold under these brands, making noteworthy progress with the Samsonite and Tumi brands. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net sales of the Samsonite, Tumi and American Tourister brands decreased by 59.1%2, 58.1%2 and 62.2%2, year-on-year, respectively. Meanwhile, the Group's non-travel brands have done relatively better, particularly Speck (2020 net sales down by 22.2%2) and Gregory (2020 net sales down by 27.5%2). As a result, the Group's non-travel net sales comprised to 50.3% of total net sales in 2020, up from 40.6% of net sales in 2019, and the non-travel product category recorded a year-on-year net sales decline of 47.3%2 compared to a 64.4%2 net sales decline for the travel product category during 2020.

Table 3: Net Sales by Brand

Brand Year ended

December 31, 2020 US$ millions Year ended

December 31, 2019 US$ millions Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 excl. foreign currency effects2 Samsonite 672.9 1,654.9 (59.3)% (59.1)% Tumi 321.6 767.0 (58.1)% (58.1)% American Tourister 244.5 654.9 (62.7)% (62.2)% Speck 96.4 123.9 (22.2)% (22.2)% Gregory 51.2 69.8 (26.6)% (27.5)% High Sierra 25.9 63.2 (59.0)% (59.0)% Other16 124.2 305.1 (59.3)% (57.9)%

Table 4: Net Sales by Product Category

Product Category Year ended

December 31, 2020 US$ millions Year ended

December 31, 2019 US$ millions Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 excl. foreign currency effects2 Travel 763.0 2,162.3 (64.7)% (64.4)% Non-travel15 773.7 1,476.5 (47.6)% (47.3)%

Performance by Distribution Channel

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant acceleration in the shift in consumer's shopping behavior towards e-commerce channels. Furthermore, such channels were impacted less by lockdowns compared to other channels. As a result, the Group's net sales through e-commerce channels comprised 22.1% of total net sales in 2020, up from 16.4% of net sales in 2019. In particular, the Group's direct-to-consumer ("DTC") e-commerce net sales comprised 14.0% of total net sales during 2020, compared to 10.4% of net sales in 2019. Wholesale net sales to e-retailers comprised 8.1% of total net sales in 2020, up from 6.0% of net sales in 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group's total DTC e-commerce net sales decreased by 43.0%2 to US$214.6 million from US$376.6 million for 2019.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, net sales in the DTC retail channel decreased by 62.2%2 year-on-year. On a same store, constant currency basis, retail net sales decreased by 63.7% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was due to constant currency same store net sales decreases of 70.8%, 55.9%, 63.5% and 50.6% in North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America, respectively, due to temporary store closures and reduced consumer demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group's same store analysis includes existing company-operated retail stores that have been open for at least 12 months before the end of the relevant financial period.

Overall, net sales in the DTC channel, which includes company-operated retail stores and DTC e-commerce, decreased by 56.8%2 to US$576.9 million (representing 37.5% of net sales) for the year ended December 31, 2020 from US$1,345.4 million (representing 37.0% of net sales) in 2019.

Wholesale net sales to e-retailers, which were impacted less by lockdowns, decreased by 43.6%2 year-on-year during 2020. Overall, net sales in the wholesale channel decreased by 57.9%2 to US$957.8 million (representing 62.4% of net sales) during 2020 from US$2,290.4 million (representing 62.9% of net sales) in 2019.

Table 5: Net Sales by Distribution Channel

Distribution Channel Year ended

December 31, 2020 US$ millions Year ended

December 31, 2019 US$ millions Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 excl. foreign currency effects2 Wholesale 957.8 2,290.4 (58.2)% (57.9)% DTC







Retail 362.3 968.7 (62.6)% (62.2)% DTC e-commerce 214.6 376.6 (43.0)% (43.0)% Total DTC 576.9 1,345.4 (57.1)% (56.8)%

Gross Profit

The Group's 2020 gross profit, as reported, decreased by US$1,310.5 million, or 65.0%, to US$706.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from US$2,016.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Group's 2020 gross profit margin, as reported, decreased to 46.0% from 55.4% in 2019. The decrease was due to the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the decrease in net sales year-on-year, the effects of (i) an increased provision for inventory reserves and (ii) fixed sourcing and manufacturing expenses on lower sales, as well as the inclusion of restructuring charges and non-cash impairment charges related to the sourcing and production of the Group's products, along with a shift in sales mix. Excluding the restructuring charges and non-cash impairment charges related to the sourcing and production of the Group's products, the gross profit margin, as adjusted, for the year ended December 31, 2020 would have been 46.8%. In addition, the effects of the increased provision for inventory reserves and the impact of fixed sourcing and manufacturing expenses on lower sales negatively impacted gross profit margin by 350 basis points and 140 basis points year-on-year, respectively, caused by the COVID-19 Impacts. Had the provision for inventory reserves and fixed sourcing and manufacturing expenses remained consistent with 2019 as a percentage of net sales, gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 would have been 51.7%.

Operating Profit (Loss)

The Group implemented, and continues to identify and act on, cost reduction initiatives, including significant cuts in marketing, temporary and permanent headcount reductions, salary reductions and furloughs, temporary and permanent store closures, as well as cuts in discretionary expense items, to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and right-size the business for the future.

The Group spent US$73.3 million on marketing during the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to US$189.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of US$116.3 million, or 61.3%.

The Group also took forceful permanent actions to reduce its fixed operating expenses. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group greatly accelerated the optimization of its global retail store portfolio, permanently closing 260 company-operated stores. This was partially offset by the addition of 62 stores, primarily in Asia (including the agreed takeover of 20 stores in India from a third-party distributor as previously announced), plus a number of previously committed store openings. This resulted in a net reduction of 198 company-operated stores closed in 2020, compared to 43 net new company-operated stores opened in 2019. The total number of company-operated retail stores was 1,096 as of December 31, 2020, compared to 1,294 company-operated retail stores at the end of 2019.

Besides the 260 company-operated stores that have been permanently closed, the Group has also negotiated early exits on an additional 34 company-operated stores that will take effect during 2021. Furthermore, the Group has successfully renegotiated 200 store leases, collectively saving approximately US$10.5 million of annualized cash rent. In addition, the Group streamlined its organization to drive permanent efficiency gains, reducing its total non-retail headcount by approximately 26% worldwide during 2020. Such permanent actions resulted in an approximately US$65 million reduction in non-marketing fixed operating expenses in 2020. Including savings actions that have been identified and will be executed in 2021, the Group expects to attain approximately US$200 million in total estimated annualized run-rate fixed cost savings.

Furthermore, the Group obtained in-year savings of approximately US$263 million from temporary actions such as furloughs, temporary headcount reductions, eliminated bonuses, salary reductions, temporary rental concessions and other expense reductions. Between the aforementioned permanent and temporary actions, the Group achieved total reduction in non-marketing fixed operating expenses of approximately US$328 million during the year ended December 31, 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group incurred an operating loss of US$282.9 million when excluding the non-cash 2020 Impairment Charges8 and 2020 Restructuring Charges8, compared to an operating profit of US$385.4 million for the previous year when excluding the non-cash 2019 Impairment Charges8 and costs related to profit improvement initiatives8. The Group incurred an operating loss of US$1,266.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to an operating profit of US$283.0 million for the previous year.

Net Finance Costs and Income Tax Benefit (Expense)

Net finance costs increased by US$18.1 million, or 18.4%, to US$116.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from US$98.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in interest expense on loans and borrowings of US$32.4 million year-on-year and an increase in net foreign exchange losses of US$8.5 million year-on-year, partially offset by a decrease in redeemable non-controlling interest put option expenses of US$18.4 million year-on-year.

The Group recorded an income tax benefit of US$94.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to an income tax expense of US$31.5 million (including the 2019 Net Tax Benefits17) for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Profit (Loss) Attributable to Equity Holders

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group incurred an adjusted loss attributable to the equity holders of US$413.8 million when excluding the non-cash 2020 Impairment Charges8 and the 2020 Restructuring Charges8, both of which are net of the related tax impact. In comparison, the Group recorded an adjusted profit attributable to the equity holders of US$190.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 when excluding the non-cash 2019 Impairment Charges8 and the costs related to profit improvement initiatives8, both of which are net of the related tax impact, and the 2019 Net Tax Benefits18. The Group incurred a loss attributable to the equity holders of US$1,277.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to profit attributable to the equity holders of US$132.5 million for the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA3 was a loss of US$218.8 million, a decrease of US$711.0 million compared to earnings of US$492.2 million recorded in 2019. The Group recorded an Adjusted Net Loss4 of US$406.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to an Adjusted Net Income4 of US$215.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

The Group took meaningful actions to lower its fixed cost base, reduce marketing spending, improve working capital and put a virtual freeze on capital expenditures during 2020.

The Group tightened working capital management, particularly inventories. Rapid adjustments to the Group's production and sourcing plans resulted in a US$131.4 million reduction in the Group's inventories to US$455.9 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to US$587.3 million at the end of 2019. This drove a commensurate US$126.0 million reduction in net working capital to US$356.7 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to US$482.7 million at the end of 2019.

The Group significantly lowered its capital expenditures and software purchases to conserve cash, spending only US$26.1 million18 on capital expenditures (including software purchases) in 2020, approximately US$104 million less than originally planned and US$48.4 million lower than the US$74.5 million18 spent in 2019, and the Group will continue to carefully control its capital expenditures and software purchases in 2021.

The Group used US$114.2 million of cash in operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to US$576.2 million of cash generated from operating activities for the previous year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of US$1,495.0 million and outstanding financial debt of US$3,230.5 million (excluding deferred financing costs of US$39.9 million), putting the Group in a net debt position of US$1,735.5 million compared to a net debt position of US$1,305.3 million at the end of 2019. Including US$23.4 million available to be borrowed on the Group's amended revolving credit facility, the Group had liquidity of US$1,518.3 million as of December 31, 2020.

About Samsonite

Samsonite International S.A. ("Samsonite" or the "Company", together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "the Group"), is the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company, with a heritage dating back more than 110 years. The Group is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices throughout the world, primarily under the Samsonite®, Tumi®, American Tourister®, Speck®, Gregory®, High Sierra®, Kamiliant®, ebags®, Lipault® and Hartmann® brand names as well as other owned and licensed brand names. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK").

