Samsonite International S.A. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2020

Overview

Commenting on the results, Mr. Kyle Gendreau, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Samsonite's performance continued to see sequential improvement during the third quarter of 2020 as markets around the world gradually emerged from lockdown. Our net sales in September 2020 decreased by 60.4%1 year-on-year, compared to declines of 63.3%1 in August and 69.8%1 in July. This encouraging trend continues into the fourth quarter, with the year-on-year decline in the Group's net sales improving to approximately 58%1 during October 2020."

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Group's net sales improved to US$326.6 million from US$201.1 million in the second quarter. The year-on-year decline in net sales moderated to 64.7%1 during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 77.9%1 in the second quarter of 2020, with all regions recording improved net sales.

Mr. Gendreau remarked, "Management has continued to focus on driving cost reduction and cash conservation, including significant reductions in marketing and non-marketing SG&A expenses, a virtual freeze on capital expenditures, and disciplined management of product purchases and working capital. In total, we identified close to US$40 million of additional in-year fixed cost savings during the third quarter of 2020, and we now expect to achieve cash savings of over US$600 million in 2020, up from the approximately US$580 million expected at the end of the first half of 2020. These initiatives, along with our gradually improving sales performance, resulted in the Group's Adjusted EBITDA2 improving from US$(127.8) million for the second quarter of 2020 to US$(50.7) million during the third quarter of 2020, with Asia returning to positive Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter. Our total cash burn3 decreased to US$(67.7) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to US$(166.7) million for the second quarter of 2020."

"Given the ongoing uncertainty around the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect Samsonite's performance to remain under pressure into early 2021. As such, we remain focused on identifying and implementing further cost reduction and cash conservation initiatives. Samsonite continued to maintain a substantial liquidity position of US$1.5 billion4 as of September 30, 2020, and we are confident of our ability to navigate the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are monitoring the situation closely, and we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and their families, as well as our customers and business partners."

Mr. Gendreau continued, "With increased consumer interest in sanitation and disinfection, we have launched new products that incorporate anti-bacterial technology to enhance protection on product surfaces, and our innovation teams are actively working with vendors on exciting new anti-viral technologies that we hope to be able to incorporate into our products in the future."

Mr. Gendreau concluded, "We remain focused on executing our long-term strategy to extend our market leadership and drive growth by leveraging Samsonite's century-plus heritage of innovation and developing new products that meet consumer needs. Following the successful launch of the Proxis™ hard-shell suitcase collection, we are unveiling another exciting new product, Samsonite's new Konnect-I backpack featuring Jacquard™ by Google that enables control of the wearer's smartphone with a simple hand gesture on the backpack's interactive strap. We believe that our continued commitment to innovation, along with steady execution of Samsonite's 'Our Responsible Journey' sustainability strategy, will strengthen the Group's long-term growth prospects."

Table 1: Key Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

US$ millions, except per share data Three months

ended September 30,

2020 Three months

ended September 30,

2019 Percentage increase (decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 excl. foreign currency effects1 Net sales 326.6 921.5 (64.6)% (64.7)% Operating profit (loss)5 (80.5) 104.9 nm nm Operating profit (loss) excluding non-cash impairment charges, restructuring charges and costs related to profit improvement initiatives5, 6 (65.8) 108.3 nm nm Profit (loss) attributable to the equity holders5 (110.7) 53.0 nm nm Adjusted Net Income (Loss)7 (98.7) 62.0 nm nm Adjusted EBITDA2 (50.7) 133.9 nm nm Adjusted EBITDA Margin8 (15.5)% 14.5%



Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share – US$ per share (0.077) 0.037 nm nm Adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share9 – US$ per share (0.069) 0.043 nm nm

nm – Not meaningful.

Table 2: Key Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

US$ millions, except per share data Nine months

ended September 30,

2020 Nine months

ended September 30,

2019 Percentage

increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 Percentage

increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 excl. foreign currency effects1 Net sales 1,129.0 2,677.2 (57.8)% (57.3)% Operating profit (loss)10 (1,143.2) 229.0 nm nm Operating profit (loss) excluding non-cash impairment charges, restructuring charges and costs related to profit improvement initiatives10, 6 (222.8) 271.9 nm nm Profit (loss) attributable to the equity holders10 (1,084.5) 102.2 nm nm Adjusted Net Income (Loss)7 (271.8) 159.0 nm nm Adjusted EBITDA2 (173.6) 347.4 nm nm Adjusted EBITDA Margin8 (15.4)% 13.0%



Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share – US$ per share (0.757) 0.071 nm nm Adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share9 – US$ per share (0.190) 0.111 nm nm

nm – Not meaningful.

The Group's performance for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is discussed in greater detail below.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net Sales

The COVID-19 pandemic and various government measures, including travel restrictions and mandatory lockdowns, resulted in a near-complete halt in travel and tourism as well as the temporary closure of most of the Group's wholesale and retail points-of-sale during the second quarter of 2020. This resulted in a sharp decline in the Group's net sales across all regions, brands and distribution channels. After declining by 80.9%1 in April and 79.1%1 in May, the Group's net sales trend began to recover in June, decreasing by 74.1%1 year-on-year, and has continued to improve each month, with July, August and September recording year-on-year declines of 69.8%1, 63.3%1 and 60.4%1, respectively. This encouraging trend continues into the fourth quarter of 2020, with the year-on-year decline in the Group's net sales further improving to approximately 58%1 during October, though the pace of improvement has slowed due to a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in a number of markets in North America and Europe.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Group's net sales improved to US$326.6 million from US$201.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The year-on-year decline in net sales moderated to 64.7%1 during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 77.9%1 in the second quarter of 2020, with all regions recording improved net sales performance.

Net Sales Performance by Region

North America

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Group's net sales in North America improved to US$120.8 million (a year-on-year decrease of 64.3%1), compared to net sales of US$91.6 million (a year-on-year decrease of 74.0%1) recorded during the second quarter of 2020.

The Group's net sales in the U.S. and Canada recorded year-on-year decreases of 64.0% and 70.9%1 during the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to year-on-year decreases of 73.3% and 88.7%1 during the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Asia

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Group's net sales in Asia improved to US$122.9 million (a year-on-year decrease of 63.4%1) compared to net sales of US$79.9 million (a year-on-year decrease of 75.6%1) recorded during the second quarter of 2020.

All of the Group's major markets in the region continued to experience year-on-year net sales declines during the three months ended September 30, 2020, though most have noticeably improved from the lows recorded in the second quarter of 2020: India (-82.6%1 versus -92.0%1 in 2Q 2020), China (-47.2%1 versus -60.7%1 in 2Q 2020), Japan (-55.0%1 versus -70.6%1 in 2Q 2020), South Korea (-64.2%1 versus -66.5%1 in 2Q 2020) and Hong Kong[11] (-65.4%1 versus -86.1%1 in 2Q 2020).

The net sales trend in Asia has continued to improve in October 2020, with net sales decreasing by approximately 49%1 year-on-year. China continued to lead the recovery, with net sales down by approximately 18%1 year-on-year, while other key Asian markets also showed sustained improvement during October 2020: Japan (approximately -44%1); India (approximately -53%1), South Korea (approximately -56%1) and Hong Kong (approximately -55%1).

Europe

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Group's net sales in Europe improved to US$74.2 million (a year-on-year decrease of 65.7%1) compared to net sales of US$27.4 million (a year-on-year decrease of 85.7%1) recorded during the second quarter of 2020.

Although all of the Group's major markets in Europe continued to record year-on-year net sales declines during the three months ended September 30, 2020, most have noticeably improved from the lows in the second quarter of 2020: the United Kingdom[12] (-88.0%1 versus -97.7%1 in 2Q 2020), Germany (-66.5%1 versus -84.7%1 in 2Q 2020), Italy (-58.2%1 versus -81.7%1 in 2Q 2020), Spain (-75.8%1 versus -91.6%1 in 2Q 2020), France (-60.6%1 versus -92.1%1 in 2Q 2020), and Russia (-50.3%1 versus -87.6%1 in 2Q 2020).

Latin America

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Group's net sales in Latin America improved to US$8.5 million (a year-on-year decrease of 74.2%1) compared to net sales of US$1.7 million (a year-on-year decrease of 94.3%1) recorded during the second quarter of 2020. The net sales trend in Latin America has continued to improve in October, which saw net sales decreasing by approximately 57%1 year-on-year.

The Group's net sales in Mexico and Chile recorded year-on-year decreases of 80.4%1 and 73.0%1 during the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to year-on-year decreases of 95.1%1 and 93.7%1 during the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Table 3: Net Sales by Region

Region13 Three months ended September 30, 2020 US$ millions Three months ended September 30, 2019 US$ millions Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 excl. foreign currency effects1 North America 120.8 338.8 (64.4)% (64.3)% Asia 122.9 333.1 (63.1)% (63.4)% Europe 74.2 210.8 (64.8)% (65.7)% Latin America 8.5 38.2 (77.8)% (74.2)%

Net Sales Performance by Brand and Product Category

The brands within the Group's portfolio that are less travel focused, such as Gregory and Speck, have continued to perform better during the third quarter of 2020. In addition, net sales performance of the Group's core travel brands also improved noticeably from the lows in the second quarter of 2020: Samsonite (-67.6%1 versus -79.4%1 in 2Q 2020), Tumi (-62.1%1 versus -80.6%1 in 2Q 2020) and American Tourister (-72.5%1 versus -81.8%1 in 2Q 2020).

Overall, the travel product category recorded a year-on-year net sales decline of 74.6%1 compared to a 50.4%1 net sales decline for the non-travel product category14 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Nevertheless, both product categories have seen net sales noticeably improve compared to the second quarter of 2020, which saw travel and non-travel net sales down by 83.9%1 and 68.3%1 year-on-year, respectively.

Table 4: Net Sales by Brand

Brand Three months ended September 30, 2020 US$ millions Three months ended September 30, 2019 US$ millions Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 excl. foreign currency effects1 Samsonite 138.0 422.1 (67.3)% (67.6)% Tumi 69.7 182.8 (61.9)% (62.1)% American Tourister 46.9 170.7 (72.5)% (72.5)% Speck 33.3 44.2 (24.7)% (24.7)% Gregory 15.9 18.0 (11.7)% (13.0)% High Sierra 4.5 14.9 (70.1)% (70.2)% Other15 18.3 68.8 (73.2)% (73.0)%

Table 5: Net Sales by Product Category

Product Category Three months ended September 30, 2020 US$ millions Three months ended September 30, 2019 US$ millions Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 excl. foreign currency effects1 Travel 139.2 545.8 (74.5)% (74.6)% Non-travel14 187.4 375.7 (50.1)% (50.4)%

Performance by Distribution Channel

The Group's direct-to-consumer ("DTC") e-commerce channel continued to perform better relative to its other channels, with third quarter 2020 net sales decreasing by 51.3%1 to US$43.8 million (representing 13.4% of net sales) from US$89.6 million (representing 9.7% of net sales) for the same period in 2019.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, net sales in the DTC retail channel decreased by 69.0%1 year-on-year largely due to a 70.9% year-on-year decrease in constant currency same store retail net sales16 because of temporary and permanent store closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Group recorded constant currency same store net sales decreases of 83.6%, 56.6%, 64.1% and 73.9% in North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America, respectively. During the third quarter of 2020, the Group permanently closed 75 company-operated stores. This was partially offset by the addition of 29 stores, primarily in Asia (including the agreed takeover of 20 stores in India from a third party distributor as previously announced, along with two new stores each in China and Japan), plus a number of previously committed store openings that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in a net reduction of 46 company-operated stores during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 7 net new stores opened during the same period in 2019. The total number of company-operated retail stores was 1,199 as of September 30, 2020, compared to 1,294 as of December 31, 2019 and 1,285 as of September 30, 2019.

Overall, net sales in the DTC channel, which includes company-operated retail stores and DTC e-commerce, decreased by 64.4%1 to US$121.9 million (representing 37.3% of net sales) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from US$341.7 million (representing 37.1% of net sales) for the third quarter of 2019.

Net sales in the wholesale channel decreased by 65.0%1 to US$204.4 million (representing 62.6% of net sales) during the third quarter of 2020 from US$579.1 million (representing 62.8% of net sales) for the same period in 2019. Wholesale net sales to e-retailers, which decreased by 51.0%1 year-on-year during the third quarter of 2020, continued to perform better than traditional wholesale customers.

Table 6: Net Sales by Distribution Channel

Distribution Channel Three months ended September 30, 2020 US$ millions Three months ended September 30, 2019 US$ millions Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 Percentage increase

(decrease) 2020 vs. 2019 excl. foreign currency effects1 Wholesale 204.4 579.1 (64.7)% (65.0)% DTC







Retail 78.1 252.1 (69.0)% (69.0)% DTC e-commerce 43.8 89.6 (51.1)% (51.3)% Total DTC 121.9 341.7 (64.3)% (64.4)%

Gross Profit

The Group's gross profit and gross profit margin improved to US$146.5 million and 44.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to US$67.3 million and 33.5% during the second quarter of 2020.

On a year-on-year basis, the Group's third quarter 2020 gross profit, as reported, decreased by US$367.0 million, or 71.5%, from US$513.5 million for the same period in 2019, while the Group's third quarter 2020 gross profit margin, as reported, decreased to 44.9% from 55.7% for the same period in the previous year. The decrease was due to the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the decrease in net sales year-on-year, increased inventory reserves, the impact of fixed sourcing and manufacturing expenses on a lower net sales base, the inclusion of restructuring charges and non-cash impairment charges related to the sourcing and production of the Group's products of US$3.7 million and US$1.3 million, respectively, as well as a shift in sales mix. Excluding the impact of increased inventory reserves, the impact of fixed sourcing and manufacturing expenses on a lower net sales base, restructuring charges and non-cash impairment charges, the Group's gross profit margin, as adjusted, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 would have been 54.9% and 58.0%, respectively.

Operating Profit (Loss)

The Group implemented and continues to identify and act on cost reduction initiatives across all regions and all areas of its business, including significant cuts in marketing, temporary and permanent headcount reductions, salary reductions and furloughs, temporary and permanent store closures, as well as cuts in discretionary expense items, to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and right-size the business for the future. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Group reduced its marketing spending by US$34.8 million, or 76.6%, to US$10.6 million and its non-marketing SG&A expenses17 by US$149.5 million, or 41.6%, to US$209.9 million compared to same period in 2019.

The Group reported an operating loss of US$80.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to operating profit of US$104.9 million for the same period in the previous year. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Group incurred an operating loss of US$65.8 million when excluding the non-cash 3Q 2020 Impairment Charges5 and 3Q 2020 Restructuring Charges5, compared to an operating profit of US$108.3 million for the same period in the previous year when excluding the 3Q 2019 Impairment Charges5 and the costs to implement profit improvement initiatives5.

Net Finance Costs and Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

Net finance costs increased by US$3.9 million, or 14.9%, to US$30.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from US$26.3 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in interest expense on loans and borrowings of US$13.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in redeemable non-controlling interest put option expenses of US$6.1 million and a decrease in net foreign exchange losses of US$2.2 million year-on-year.

The Group recorded income tax expense of US$6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to income tax expense of US$21.2 million for the same period in 2019.

Profit (Loss) Attributable to Equity Holders

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Group recorded an adjusted loss attributable to the equity holders of US$98.7 million when excluding the non-cash 3Q 2020 Impairment Charges5 and the 3Q 2020 Restructuring Charges5, both of which are net of the related tax impact, compared to an adjusted profit attributable to the equity holders of US$56.1 million for the same period in the previous year when excluding the non-cash 3Q 2019 Impairment Charges5 and the costs to implement profit improvement initiatives5, both of which are net of the related tax impact. The Group reported a loss attributable to the equity holders of US$110.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to profit attributable to the equity holders of US$53.0 million for the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

The year-on-year decline in net sales from the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Group's profitability. Management took swift and decisive actions to cut costs, including permanent headcount reductions and store closures, as well as temporary actions consisting primarily of furloughs, temporary headcount reductions, eliminated bonuses, salary reductions, temporary rent reductions and other cutbacks, such as travel and entertainment and professional services. These actions are expected to result in cost savings in excess of US$300 million in 2020, and to have a positive annualized Adjusted EBITDA impact approaching US$200 million during 2021. The benefits from these initiatives, along with the gradually improving sales performance, resulted in the Group's Adjusted EBITDA improving to US$(50.7) million during the third quarter of 2020 from US$(127.8) million for the second quarter of 2020. On a year-on-year basis, the Group's Adjusted EBITDA decreased by US$184.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 from US$133.9 million for the same period in 2019.

The Group recorded an Adjusted Net Loss of US$98.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a noticeable improvement compared to the Adjusted Net Loss of US$134.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020. In comparison, the Group recorded an Adjusted Net Income of US$62.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Group continues to take meaningful actions to implement cost savings initiatives in an effort to improve profitability.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

The Group also implemented comprehensive measures to conserve cash, including a virtual freeze on capital expenditures, stringent management of product purchases and working capital, and the temporary suspension of the annual cash distribution to shareholders. The Group continued to focus on managing its working capital, particularly inventory, during the third quarter of 2020, resulting in a further reduction in the Group's inventories to US$527.3 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to US$575.5 million at the end of the first half of 2020 and US$587.3 million at the end of 2019. Net working capital as of September 30, 2020, at US$460.3 million, was US$30.1 million lower that at the end of the first half of 2020, and US$22.4 million lower than at year-end 2019.

The Group spent US$1.3 million18 on capital expenditures (including software purchases) during the third quarter of 2020, US$13.8 million less compared to US$15.1 million18 during the same period in the previous year, and a further reduction from the US$2.3 million spent during the second quarter of 2020. The Group has put a virtual freeze on all non-essential capital projects to significantly reduce capital expenditures for the remainder of 2020.

The Group used US$0.8 million of cash in operating activities during the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to US$115.9 million of cash used in operating activities during the second quarter of 2020 and US$119.0 million of cash generated from operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of US$1,510.9 million and outstanding financial debt of US$3,227.3 million (excluding deferred financing costs of US$42.3 million), putting the Group in a net debt position of US$1,716.4 million compared to US$1,305.3 million as of December 31, 2019. Including US$28.3 million of revolver availability, the Group had liquidity of US$1,539.2 million as of September 30, 2020, well in excess of the US$500 million minimum liquidity required under the amended financial covenants of the Company's credit agreement19.

About Samsonite

Samsonite International S.A. ("Samsonite" or the "Company", together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "the Group"), is the world's best-known and largest lifestyle bag and travel luggage company, with a heritage dating back 110 years. The Group is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices throughout the world, primarily under the Samsonite®, Tumi®, American Tourister®, Speck®, Gregory®, High Sierra®, Kamiliant®, eBags®, Xtrem®, Lipault® and Hartmann® brand names as well as other owned and licensed brand names. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK").

SOURCE Samsonite