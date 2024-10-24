Samsonite Takes Travel Innovation to New Heights with Proxis Space Launch

Designed to redefine travel, Proxis features Samsonite's groundbreaking Roxkin™ outer shell, renowned for its remarkable combination of lightness and strength. Weighing just 4.6 lbs, Proxis was selected for this space-bound mission, showcasing the brand's relentless drive to push the boundaries of what's possible, not just on Earth but beyond.

"At Samsonite, innovation is in our DNA," said Nicole Adriance, Senior Director of Brand Marketing. "Sending Proxis into space is a bold testament to our century-long commitment to durability and design. This experiment with 'Sent Into Space' demonstrates how our case delivers performance under the most challenging conditions, withstanding not only the rigors of Earthbound travel but also the ultimate test—space—exemplifying the remarkable balance we've achieved between lightweight design and rugged durability, setting a new standard in the luggage industry."

The launch, held under the crystal-blue sky at a secure launch site in the Mojave Desert, attracted an intimate crowd of space enthusiasts and industry insiders. As the Proxis ascended into the edge of space reaching a height of over 130,000 feet, it embodied a message of limitless exploration and adventure—a new frontier for the future of travel.

The journey was accomplished using stratospheric balloon technology, leveraging the natural buoyancy of renewable hydrogen gas to lift Proxis high into the region of Near Space. The one-of-a-kind spacecraft, designed by Sent Into Space engineers, was equipped with a flight computer with satellite and radio communications systems that allowed the team on the ground to track the craft's position in real-time and recover it swiftly on its return to Earth. A self-deploying parachute system brought the craft down at a safe and controlled speed, while a fleet of 360° and 4K camera systems documented the incredible journey.

"The Proxis was a perfect passenger for our flight," said Sent Into Space's Head of Projects, Dr Chris Rose, "Incredibly robust, even in the freezing vacuum of space where the temperature drops below -85°F, but light enough to meet our stringent weight requirements—I'd love to take one on every spaceflight!"

Upon its return to Earth, the Proxis suitcase landed flawlessly, completely intact and without a single scratch. The advanced design and durability of Samsonite's Roxkin™ outer shell were put to the ultimate test, enduring the extreme conditions of space travel and the controlled descent through the atmosphere. This extraordinary feat reinforces Samsonite's commitment to creating resilient, high-performance travel gear that not only withstands the rigors of Earthbound travel but proves itself in even the most extreme environments.

This was a real-world demonstration of the Samsonite Proxis' strength and lightness. The test was achieved with no involvement of artificial intelligence.

Video and Images assets HERE

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world leader in superior travel bags, luggage, backpacks and accessories. Samsonite builds trusted and innovative products that elevate the way we travel. Inspired by the past and built for the present, Samsonite's purpose is to pack confidence into every single journey and believes those who experience the world will move it forward. www.shop.samsonite.com

Instagram: @samsoniteusa | Youtube: @samsonite | Tiktok: @samsoniteusa

About Sent Into Space:

Sent Into Space is a marketing-focused space agency and the world's leading provider of commercial Near Space launches. Founded in Sheffield in 2011, Sent Into Space has conducted over 1000 flights to the upper stratosphere, combining cutting-edge aerospace engineering with video production and marketing expertise to create incredible campaigns.

Sent Into Space's work includes global marketing stunts, space cinematography for documentary and cinema, scientific research, aerospace research and development, educational projects and even ash scattering memorial services. www.sentintospace.com

Instagram: @sentintospace | Youtube: @sentintospace | Tiktok: @sentintospace | Twitter: @sentinto_space |

SOURCE Samsonite