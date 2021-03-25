Samsung and Marvell Unveil New System-on-a-Chip to Advance 5G Networks

SEOUL, South Korea and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) today announced that the companies jointly developed a new System-on-a-Chip (SoC) to enhance 5G network performance. The SoC—which will be used in Samsung's Massive MIMO and other advanced radios—is targeted for market introduction to Tier One operators in Q2 2021.

The SoC is designed to help implement new technologies, which improve cellular radios by increasing their capacity and coverage, while decreasing power consumption and size. The new SoC is equipped to support both 5G and 4G networks simultaneously, and it can also save up to 70 percent in chipset power consumption compared to previous solutions.

"We are excited to extend our collaboration with Marvell to unveil a new SoC that will combine both companies' strengths in innovation to advance 5G network solutions," said Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung prioritizes the development of high-impact 5G solutions that offer a competitive edge to our operators. We look forward to introducing this latest solution to the market shortly."

Samsung and Marvell have been working closely to deliver multiple generations of leading network solutions. Last year, the companies announced a collaboration to develop new 5G products, including innovative radio architectures to address the compute power required for Massive MIMO deployments.

"Our collaboration with Samsung spans multiple generations of radio network products and demonstrates Samsung's strong technology leadership. The joint effort includes 4G and 5G basebands and radios," said Raj Singh, Executive Vice President of Marvell's Processors Business Group. "We are again honored to work with Samsung for the next generation Massive MIMO radios which significantly raise the bar in terms of capacity, performance and power efficiency."

"Marvell and Samsung are leading the way in helping mobile operators deploy 5G with greater speed and efficiency," said Daniel Newman, Founding Partner at Futurum Research. "This latest collaboration advances what's possible through SoC technology, giving operators and enterprises a distinct 5G advantage through optimized performance and power savings in network deployments."

Samsung Networks has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core. Through ongoing research and development, Samsung drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its market-leading product portfolio from fully virtualized RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools. The company is currently providing connectivity to hundreds of millions of users around the world.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, Marvell is ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better. For more information, please visit www.marvell.com

