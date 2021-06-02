Samsung Biologics and KAHR Medical Announce Development and Manufacturing Agreement for Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Candidate

As an innovative leader in the fusion protein space, KAHR's current technology is based on multi-functional immuno-recruitment proteins (MIRP) that bind cancer cells and T-cells to produce a synergistic effect to selectively target tumors. KAHR recently signed an exclusive license with Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA to develop and commercialize multiple new drug candidates, including DSP502.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with KAHR Medical for the production of their novel drug candidate," said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "We will leverage our fully integrated, scalable, and high-quality development services and experienced teams to enable a faster transition from gene to IND in order to ensure KAHR's success in bringing cutting edge immuno-recruitment cancer drugs to patients in need."

"We are very pleased to partner with Samsung BioLogics, which is recognized as a leader in biopharmaceutical process development and manufacturing" said Yaron Pereg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of KAHR. "DSP502 focuses on promising checkpoint pathways, unleashing the potential of the immune system to enhance anti-tumor immunoactivity through dual checkpoint inhibition."

Samsung Biologics offers seamless one-stop CDO research and development services both at its headquarters in Incheon, South Korea and its newly built R&D Center in San Francisco. Samsung Biologics' CDO business brings quality-driven development services at a greater speed, delivering cell line development to DS manufacturing in six months, and to DP manufacturing in seven months at the fastest pace in the industry.

The company is currently building its fourth and largest biomanufacturing facility in Incheon, Korea. Upon completion of the said plant in 2023, Samsung Biologics will hold 620,000 liters of biomanufacturing capacity, or approximately a quarter of the entire global bio-CMO capacity.

ABOUT KAHR MEDICAL

KAHR is developing the next generation of immuno-oncology drug candidates for the treatment of multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead product, DSP107, is a first in class CD47x41BB targeting compound that simultaneously targets cancer cells, weakens their innate defenses and activates an effective, local response of both innate and adaptive immunity. KAHR's technology platform is based on multi-functional immuno-recruitment proteins (MIRP) that utilize overexpression of checkpoint antigens on cancer cells to selectively target and bind to the tumor. MIRPs bridge cancer cells to immune cells to produce a targeted synergistic effect by combining immune checkpoint inhibition with localized immune cell activation, unmasking cancer cell camouflage to enable innate immune response, while recruiting the adaptive immune system to bind and selectively kill the cancer cells. Investors in the Company include Flerie Invest AB, Oriella Limited a Consensus Business Group Limited subsidiary, Hadassit Bio Holdings, Pavilion Capital, Mirae Asset, Korean Investment Partners and DSC Investments. For more information, please visit https://kahrbio.com/

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com

