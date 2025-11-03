Samsung Biologics completes spin-off to strengthen its focus as a pure-play CDMO

Spin-off finalized within five months following board resolution

Proposal approved in shareholders' meeting with 99.9% support

Company to reaffirm its identity as a pure-play CDMO

INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) today announced the completion of its spin-off of Samsung Bioepis, reinforcing its strategic focus and business specialization as a leading pure-play Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO).

Following approval by its Board of Directors, Samsung Biologics separated its investment and subsidiary management business unit to establish Samsung Epis Holdings. The decision was finalized on November 1, with plans to proceed with registration for the corporate division.

The spin-off was successfully completed within five months of its initial announcement. Since disclosing the plan in May, Samsung Biologics submitted its prospectus in August, received regulatory approval in September, and secured shareholder consent at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 17.

The spin-off plan was approved with 99.9% shareholder support, reflecting strong confidence in the company's strategic direction and reaffirming market trust in the rationale behind the separation.

Trading of Samsung Biologics shares has been temporarily paused until November 21 and will resume on November 24, following the re-listing of Samsung Biologics and the new listing of Samsung Epis Holdings.

With the spin-off complete, Samsung Biologics will accelerate its growth as a pure-play CDMO, anchored on three strategic pillars: expanding production capacity, diversifying its service portfolio, and strengthening its global footprint.

By 2032, the company plans to complete construction of its second Bio Campus, further reinforcing its position as the world's largest biomanufacturer with a total capacity of 1,324,000 liters. It also aims to broaden its portfolio to include next-generation modalities such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and organoids.

Currently serving 17 of the world's top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, Samsung Biologics also plans to extend its reach to the top 40 global biopharma clients, with additional expansion into Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

"Through this spin-off, we have solidified our position as a pure-play CDMO and established a firm foundation for continued global growth," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "We remain committed to strengthening operational excellence and creating enduring value for our clients and the patients they serve."

