Samsung Biologics receives EcoVadis Platinum, the highest sustainability rating

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that it has received the EcoVadis' Platinum Sustainability Rating, the highest level of recognition for corporate sustainability performance.

The Platinum rating places Samsung Biologics in the top one percent of companies evaluated globally by EcoVadis, a leading sustainability assessment platform that measures corporate social responsibility performance across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The EcoVadis rating is widely referenced by multinational organizations, including global pharmaceutical companies, as a key benchmark for supply chain sustainability and partnership evaluation.

EcoVadis recognized Samsung Biologics for the continued strengthening of its sustainability management systems and execution, reflecting progress across these assessment categories throughout its operations and supply chain. Samsung Biologics previously received the Gold Sustainability Rating in 2024, underscoring a sustained trajectory of improvement.

"This recognition reflects the steady progress we have made in advancing sustainability practices across our operations and supply chain," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "As ESG expectations continue to evolve globally, we remain focused on our commitment to responsible business practices that support long-term partnerships and contribute to a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem."

Samsung Biologics has continued to enhance its sustainability initiatives in recent years, including expanding the use of renewable energy across operations and reinforcing ethical and compliance frameworks. The company received an 'A' rating in Water Security from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in December 2025. As a Champion of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Health Systems Task Force, Samsung Biologics also continues to engage global suppliers in decarbonization efforts and the development of more resilient value chains.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II, and an additional 60,000 liters from the planned acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S. upon deal closure at the end of Q1 2026, Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

By implementing the ExellenS™ framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region. Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

