Samsung Biologics Confirms 'No Impact' of COVID-19 with Business Continuity Plan in Effect

SONGDO, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely since the initial outbreak in late January and taking proactive measures company-wide to ensure a safe working environment and continuous business operations.

The company confirms that there are no employees, today, diagnosed with COVID-19 at its Songdo, South Korea facilities. There are no known infected cases reported by the authorities in Songdo at this stage.

To safeguard all employees and visitors, the company has installed infrared thermal cameras at all entrances and added steps during visitor registration to screen for symptoms of COVID-19. The company monitors the health conditions of employees daily, including verification of any recent travel to risk areas. The company also performs a daily assessment of the potential impact on its supply chain and business activities.

Samsung Biologics has, as well, implemented preventive measures to ensure robust contingencies are fully in place so that GMPs (Good Manufacturing Practices) are maintained at all times.

"Our team is meticulously screening for any exposure on a daily basis as part of COVID-19 risk management. We will continue to take preventative and responsive measures to protect our employees from the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, we are taking rigorous measures to proactively monitor, manage, and prevent any potential impact to our cGMP operations and ensuring the safe and timely delivery of client products and services without interruption." said Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics.

