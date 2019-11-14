Samsung Biologics Enhances Its Trusted Service as the First and Only ISO27001 Certified CDMO

INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics announced that it has obtained ISO 27001 certification, the most prestigious international standard on information security management. Samsung Biologics is the first CDMO company to be ISO 27001 certified globally.

A ceremony was held at Samsung Biologics' headquarters in Songdo on Nov 14th, where the German Ambassador to Korea, Stefan Auer, awarded the certificate to Samsung Biologics on behalf of DQS, the ISO 27001 certification body in Germany designated by the International Organization for Standardization.

"Both Germany and Korea's innovation have been invaluable parts of R&D, science, technology, and industry for a very long time, and we are leading countries in the medical science and pharmaceutical market," said the Ambassador. "The global biologics market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and projected to grow even further… With no doubt, the ISO certification will further facilitate the market access ofSamsung Biologics."

Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics added, "We are very proud to be the first CDMO in our industry to attain this certification which demonstrates how much value, rigor, and care we place in managing our clients' information assets. To be awarded this personally by Ambassador Auer is especially meaningful given our client and partner relationships with the best global companies."

To be ISO 27001 certified, a company must pass rigorous reviews on 114 items in 14 categories including managerial, physical, technical, and IT security management.

As part of a natural business process, a contract manufacturer receives all relevant product information from its client, and security becomes critical as the transferred data includes a wide range of information from development data to mass production technology, which are highly business sensitive and critical information for the client.

"This achievement is exemplary of our dedication and continuous drive to further enhance the client experience, trust, and satisfaction at Samsung Biologics," said Andy Kim, VP, in charge of Information Security.

Winning the CMO Leadership Awards for six consecutive years since 2013, Samsung Biologics has proven its expertise and reliability with a continued strength in high-quality product manufacturing and cost-effective services.

With its ability to address clients' needs all from a single site, Samsung Biologics is a qualified CDMO as repeatedly chosen by clients and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of both large and small scale at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharma/pharma companies worldwide.

