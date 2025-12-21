Secures the company's first U.S.-based manufacturing site, strengthening and diversifying its global supply network

Additional investments planned to expand the site's capacity (currently at 60,000 liters of drug substance) and capabilities to support growing manufacturing programs

Underscores Samsung Biologics' long-term dedication to the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry and supply chain

INCHEON, South Korea, ROCKVILLE, Md. and LONDON , Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Samsung Biologics America, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Human Genome Sciences from GSK (LSE/NYSE: GSK). This strategic move secures Samsung Biologics' first U.S.-based manufacturing site, a significant expansion of the company's global footprint and its long-term commitment to the U.S. market.

Samsung Biologics Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of Human Genome Sciences from GSK

Located in Rockville, Maryland, the facility sits at the center of one of the key U.S. bio-clusters and encompasses two cGMP manufacturing plants with a combined 60,000 liters of drug substance capacity, supporting both clinical and commercial production from small to large scale. Existing products will continue to be manufactured at the site, and Samsung Biologics plans to make additional investments to expand the site's capacity and upgrade technology to further support a more resilient U.S. supply chain for critical biologic medicines.

Under the terms of the agreement, with closing anticipated toward the end of Q1 of 2026, Samsung Biologics will acquire the Rockville assets for USD 280 million. The company will also retain more than 500 employees at the site to ensure operational continuity and stability. By integrating this facility into our global network, Samsung Biologics will provide clients with flexible, multi-site options in both the U.S. and Korea to ensure that live-saving therapeutics are reliably available to American patients.

Samsung Biologics has established a proven track record of operational and construction excellence through on-time completion of its Bio Campus I and II, and also recently secured land for Bio Campus III, which will house distinct R&D and manufacturing programs for new modalities. With 785,000 liters of capacity across five plants, the industry's leading capacity, Samsung Biologics continues to advance its diversified portfolio spanning monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA, organoid-based services, and next-generation therapies.

"This landmark acquisition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing global healthcare and bolstering our manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. The investment will enable us to deepen our collaboration with federal, state, and local stakeholders to best serve our customers and partners while ensuring a reliable and stable supply of life-saving therapeutics," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. "This marks an important step forward in our mission to achieve a better life through biomedicines, and we look forward to building on the legacy of this facility as we welcome experienced colleagues to the Samsung Biologics family and continue delivering innovative solutions that make a meaningful impact."

Regis Simard, President, Global Supply Chain, GSK, said: "Today's agreement to divest the Rockville manufacturing site to our valued long-term partner, Samsung Biologics, will secure the manufacture of two important medicines on US soil for US patients and further build GSK's supply chain resilience. Along with GSK's recent commitment to invest $30bn in R&D and manufacturing in the US over the next 5 years, this deal enables us to further focus on building the agility, capacity and capability needed in our manufacturing network to deliver the next generation of specialty medicines and vaccines. I am confident in a positive partnership and future for the Rockville site."

About Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II, Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

By implementing the ExellenS™ framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics also operates commercial offices in Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region.

Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/

Media Contact at Samsung Biologics:

Claire Kim, Senior Director [email protected]

SOURCE Samsung Biologics